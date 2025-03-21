MMA Knockout

Paddy Pimblett torches prominent MMA media member for take on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Zain Bando

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images & Paddy Pimblett-Instagram

Paddy Pimblett returns to the Octagon for the first time since July of last year, riding an eight-fight unbeaten streak after making short work of King Green (32-17 MMA, 13-12-1, UFC) with a triangle choke at UFC 304.

Pimblett (22-3 MMA, 6-0 UFC) now focuses on bigger, more lucrative fights moving forward. He gets to showcase his presence opposite his first former champion, Bellator-turned-UFC veteran Michael Chandler, on April 12 during UFC 314’s co-headliner in Miami, Fla.

Pimblett told The Action Network last Wednesday that he is solely focused on finishing Chandler (23-9 MMA, 2-4 UFC) to move one step closer to a shot at lightweight gold and Champion Islam Makhachev.

Outside of fighting, he is keeping his goals targeted. That includes ignoring outside MMA media, like Ariel Helwani’s thoughts regarding the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev outcome in recent weeks. 

Paddy Pimblett Trashes Recent Ariel Helwani Take

F** him (Ariel). F** him, lad. The lizard,” Pimblett said regarding Helwani’s thoughts on the fight.

Paddy Pimblett reacts after defeating Tony Ferguson during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena.
Paddy Pimblett reacts after defeating Tony Ferguson during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As for the fight against Chandler, Pimblett is keen upon stopping “Iron” as soon as possible to impress UFC brass.

“He's gonna have to leap in a big, big way for the shots, and I'm gonna catch him when he's leaping in."

Michael Chandler Is At a Crossroads In His UFC Career

Chandler lost to former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira this past November, a rematch of their May 2021 encounter that saw the division embark upon a new era altogether.

Charles Oliveira fights Michael Chandler in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
Charles Oliveira fights Michael Chandler in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The card features a headlining attraction for the Vacant Featherweight Championship between former champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes (26-6 MMA, 5-1 UFC) to conclude a 15-fight offering.

