Paddy Pimblett torches prominent MMA media member for take on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Paddy Pimblett returns to the Octagon for the first time since July of last year, riding an eight-fight unbeaten streak after making short work of King Green (32-17 MMA, 13-12-1, UFC) with a triangle choke at UFC 304.
Pimblett (22-3 MMA, 6-0 UFC) now focuses on bigger, more lucrative fights moving forward. He gets to showcase his presence opposite his first former champion, Bellator-turned-UFC veteran Michael Chandler, on April 12 during UFC 314’s co-headliner in Miami, Fla.
Pimblett told The Action Network last Wednesday that he is solely focused on finishing Chandler (23-9 MMA, 2-4 UFC) to move one step closer to a shot at lightweight gold and Champion Islam Makhachev.
Outside of fighting, he is keeping his goals targeted. That includes ignoring outside MMA media, like Ariel Helwani’s thoughts regarding the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev outcome in recent weeks.
READ MORE: Dana White denied entry to 'big mouth' fighter before they became one of the highest-paid stars in the UFC
Paddy Pimblett Trashes Recent Ariel Helwani Take
F** him (Ariel). F** him, lad. The lizard,” Pimblett said regarding Helwani’s thoughts on the fight.
READ MORE:'I'm not an idiot' ... Paddy Pimblett accuses Ilia Topuria of using his name to build UFC career
As for the fight against Chandler, Pimblett is keen upon stopping “Iron” as soon as possible to impress UFC brass.
“He's gonna have to leap in a big, big way for the shots, and I'm gonna catch him when he's leaping in."
Michael Chandler Is At a Crossroads In His UFC Career
Chandler lost to former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira this past November, a rematch of their May 2021 encounter that saw the division embark upon a new era altogether.
The card features a headlining attraction for the Vacant Featherweight Championship between former champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes (26-6 MMA, 5-1 UFC) to conclude a 15-fight offering.
READ MORE: Paddy Pimblett speaks on fighting 'dirty b-----d' Michael Chandler at UFC 314
More MMA Knockout News
- Israel Adesanya teammate knocked out UFC bogeyman in 12 seconds to secure shot at the top ranks
- ‘Close fight on my worst day’ ... Leon Edwards relives UFC title loss at ungodly hour
- 'Death of my dreams' ... UFC savage mourns career after shock retirement
- UFC fighter calls on fans to "stop praising" Conor McGregor after White House visit
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.