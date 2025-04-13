MMA Knockout

UFC 314 compliance salaries reveal Volkanovski as top earner above 46-fight veteran

UFC 314 has passed us by, and it sure did deliver.

While we can't confirm official athlete salaries, we can ascertain how much they took home in UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay - a structured rewards system that pays fighters based on fulfilling fight week obligations.

UFC title challengers Volkanovski and Lopes tie as top earners at UFC 314

Number of fights

Payout

1-3

$4,000

4-5

$4,500

6-10

$6,000

11-15

$11,000

16-20

$16,000

21+

$21,000

Challenger

$32,000

Champion

$42,000

Volkanovski and Lopes tie as title challengers to top the card at $32,000 each. Jim Miller and Darren Elkins earned the top-tier $21,000 for having 21 fights or more.

UFC 314's lowest earner was former PFL-Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull, who debuted to the tune of $4,000. Pitbull was handily outpointed by Yair Rodriguez.

Fighter

Fights

Payout

Alexander Volkanovski

16

$32,000

Diego Lopes

6

$32,000

Jim Miller

46

$21,000

Darren Elkins

30

$21,000

Nikita Krylov

19

$16,000

Dan Ige

19

$16,000

Julian Erosa

16

$16,000

Michal Oleksiejczuk

16

$16,000

Yair Rodriguez

15

$11,000

Dominick Reyes

13

$11,000

Xiaonan Yan

13

$11,000

Bryce Mitchell

12

$11,000

Virna Jandiroba

11

$11,000

Chase Hooper

11

$11,000

Sean Woodson

10

$6,000

Sumudaerji

8

$6,000

Michael Chandler

6

$6,000

Paddy Pimblett

6

$6,000

Sedriques Dumas

6

$6,000

Tresean Gore

5

$4,500

Jean Silva

5

$4,500

Nora Cornolle

4

$4,500

Mitch Raposo

2

$4,000

Marco Tulio

2

$4,000

Hailey Cowan

2

$4,000

Patricio Pitbull

1 (debut)

$4,000

UFC 314's total compliance payout is $295,500. By comparison, UFC London paid $205,500, and UFC Mexico paid $167,000.

