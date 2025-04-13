UFC 314 compliance salaries reveal Volkanovski as top earner above 46-fight veteran
UFC 314 has passed us by, and it sure did deliver.
While we can't confirm official athlete salaries, we can ascertain how much they took home in UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay - a structured rewards system that pays fighters based on fulfilling fight week obligations.
UFC title challengers Volkanovski and Lopes tie as top earners at UFC 314
Number of fights
Payout
1-3
$4,000
4-5
$4,500
6-10
$6,000
11-15
$11,000
16-20
$16,000
21+
$21,000
Challenger
$32,000
Champion
$42,000
Volkanovski and Lopes tie as title challengers to top the card at $32,000 each. Jim Miller and Darren Elkins earned the top-tier $21,000 for having 21 fights or more.
UFC 314's lowest earner was former PFL-Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull, who debuted to the tune of $4,000. Pitbull was handily outpointed by Yair Rodriguez.
Fighter
Fights
Payout
Alexander Volkanovski
16
$32,000
Diego Lopes
6
$32,000
Jim Miller
46
$21,000
Darren Elkins
30
$21,000
Nikita Krylov
19
$16,000
Dan Ige
19
$16,000
Julian Erosa
16
$16,000
Michal Oleksiejczuk
16
$16,000
Yair Rodriguez
15
$11,000
Dominick Reyes
13
$11,000
Xiaonan Yan
13
$11,000
Bryce Mitchell
12
$11,000
Virna Jandiroba
11
$11,000
Chase Hooper
11
$11,000
Sean Woodson
10
$6,000
Sumudaerji
8
$6,000
Michael Chandler
6
$6,000
Paddy Pimblett
6
$6,000
Sedriques Dumas
6
$6,000
Tresean Gore
5
$4,500
Jean Silva
5
$4,500
Nora Cornolle
4
$4,500
Mitch Raposo
2
$4,000
Marco Tulio
2
$4,000
Hailey Cowan
2
$4,000
Patricio Pitbull
1 (debut)
$4,000
UFC 314's total compliance payout is $295,500. By comparison, UFC London paid $205,500, and UFC Mexico paid $167,000.
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.