Ex-UFC champ Ilia Topuria sends bitter message to Team Khabib
Ilia Topuria is gunning for a lightweight title shot with Islam Makhachev, but obstacles keep appearing in his path.
Topuria alleged the UFC promised a title shot if he vacated the featherweight throne, but he's been met with skepticism from team Makhachev. Khabib Nurmagomedov and his contemporaries agree that Topuria should fight for a No. 1-contender spot, rather than being granted a title shot
'La Leyenda' took umbrage with these comments...
Ilia Topuria believes Khabib wants Islam Makhachev to avoid their fight
Taking to X on April 15, Topuria slammed Nurmagomedov's comments that Makhachev should fight another lightweight contender.
Khabib knows I’m the one to take the belt from Islam," Topuria remarked. "Only reason he doesn’t want Islam to fight me."
Of course, it's do-or-die for Topuria, who officially lost his title in the opening seconds of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 314. The rankings panel went as far as to push Topuria down to No. 3 at featherweight while we wait for his lightweight ascension.
Being 28-years-old means Topuria has time to wait, but fans and pundits alike would rather see Topuria use his prime years in the Octagon.
