MMA Knockout

Ex-UFC champ Ilia Topuria sends bitter message to Team Khabib

Mathew Riddle

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ilia Topuria is gunning for a lightweight title shot with Islam Makhachev, but obstacles keep appearing in his path.

Topuria alleged the UFC promised a title shot if he vacated the featherweight throne, but he's been met with skepticism from team Makhachev. Khabib Nurmagomedov and his contemporaries agree that Topuria should fight for a No. 1-contender spot, rather than being granted a title shot

'La Leyenda' took umbrage with these comments...

Ilia Topuri
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ilia Topuria believes Khabib wants Islam Makhachev to avoid their fight

Taking to X on April 15, Topuria slammed Nurmagomedov's comments that Makhachev should fight another lightweight contender.

Khabib knows I’m the one to take the belt from Islam," Topuria remarked. "Only reason he doesn’t want Islam to fight me."

Of course, it's do-or-die for Topuria, who officially lost his title in the opening seconds of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 314. The rankings panel went as far as to push Topuria down to No. 3 at featherweight while we wait for his lightweight ascension.

Being 28-years-old means Topuria has time to wait, but fans and pundits alike would rather see Topuria use his prime years in the Octagon.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News