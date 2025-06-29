MMA Knockout

Nasty Paddy Pimblett vows to 'disfigure' Ilia Topuria after UFC 317 face-off

Mathew Riddle

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LLC

Paddy Pimblett is spitting venom after his UFC 317 face-off with Ilia Topuria.

Newly minted lightweight champion Topuria welcomed Pimblett into the Octagon following his viral knockout over Charles Oliveira in the first round. The two sluggers have a checkered history and now find themselves on the cusp of a lightweight title grudge fight.

Reacting to his WWE-style face-off with 'El Matador,' 'The Baddy' admitted he hates the new champion, and essentially plans to torture him if they meet in the Octagon.

Paddy Pimblett sends hateful message to 'weak' Ilia Topuria after UFC 317 altercation

Speaking to ESPN MMA after the event, Pimblett revealed his nasty intentions for Topuria should they fight.

"We've got history, you don't even need to sell that fight, it sells itself," Pimblett remarked. ". . . I hate him. I wouldn't even want to finish him fast. I want to finish him with a minute left in the fight after I've elbowed him seven hundred times, you know what I mean. I want to disfigure him.

"... We didn't get a big push [at the face-off] but he feels weak."

'Weak' might be an understatement considering Topuria's three-fight knockout streak. Oliveira had never been finished in that fashion before, and Topuria's shot selection is something to behold.

Before Pimblett can consider their fight, however, a wrench has already been thrown in the gears. UFC CEO Dana White explained that their viral face-off should have never happened, and wouldn't have happened if he were present.

"I don't know who the hell let him in there; that should have never happened," White remarked at the post-event press conference. "I was already back in my room or that would have never happened... His [Topuria] wife and kid were in the Octagon. It shouldn't happen... It was a bad call by whoever let him in there."

