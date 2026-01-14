UFC star makes surprise jump to new division & fights undefeated KO artist at UFC 327

Following a confusing few weeks regarding the former UFC title challenger’s status, Paulo Costa is reportedly set to make his light heavyweight debut at UFC 327.

After April kicks off with a UFC Fight Night event at the newly-named Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, the UFC is set to return to the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL on April 11 for a UFC 327 card that still doesn’t have a confirmed main event.

The card has added a couple of fights in recent weeks, and Laerte Viana reports that the event has received a major addition in the form of a light heavyweight contest featuring Paulo Costa and undefeated contender Azamat Murzakanov.

Paulo Costa To Make Light Heavyweight Debut At UFC 327

News of Costa’s light heavyweight debut at UFC 327 comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Brazilian was scheduled to meet his countryman Brunno Ferreira at UFC 326 on March 7 before he withdrew from the matchup.

“The Eraser” made headlines in the days following his withdrawal from the Ferreira fight when he appeared to sign off on a matchup with Ikram Aliskerov, who publically called out Costa after the pair were previously scheduled to meet at UFC 291 back in 2023.

Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The 34-year-old came into 2025 on two-fight skid after he dropped back-to-back decisions to former middleweight titleholders Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker but got back on track when he defeated Roman Kopylov at UFC 318, and Costa currently sits at #13 in the promotion’s middleweight rankings.

Azamat Murzakanov On The Cusp Of UFC Title Contention

Costa could break straight into the light heavyweight title picture if he’s able to score a win at UFC 327, as Murzakanov is currently the division’s #6-ranked contender following a stellar start to his UFC career.

“The Professional” earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021 with a first-round knockout, and he only needed 44 seconds to stop Tafon Nchukwi in his promotional debut and earn a “Performance of the Night” bonus in the process. Murzakanov is now 6-0 in the UFC after stopping Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 321 and has won five of those six fights via knockout.

Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) fights Brendson Ribeiro (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fans are still patiently waiting for news of what fight will feature as the headlining attraction for UFC 327, but Costa vs. Murzakanov is at least a solid addition to a Miami card that is currently shaping up like this.

UFC 327 Fight Card

• Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker



• Tatiana Suarez vs. Lupita Godinez



• Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

