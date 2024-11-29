PFL News: Dovlet Yagshimuradov Stuns Impa Kasanganay with 58-Second KO
The 2024 PFL light heavyweight finals saw Impa Kasanganay attempt to win back-to-back tournaments when he took on Dovlet Yagshimuradov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Yagshimuradov Stops Kasanganay To Win Title
Competing in his first PFL tournament after putting together a three-fight win streak in Bellator, Yagshimuradov scored a first-round knockout against last year's PFL Europe Light Heavyweight Champion Jakob Nedoh and took a unanimous decision over Simon Biyong to book his spot in the 2024 playoffs.
PFL 2024 World Championship Live Results & Highlights
A victory over former champion Rob Wilkinson set "Wolfhound" up for a title bout with Kasanganay, who suffered his first loss since 2022 when he took on Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen in February before rebounding with back-to-back stoppage-wins and a second victory over Josh Silveira in a rematch of last year's light heavyweight finals.
Kasanganay entered the 2024 PFL Championship as a small favorite to win back-to-back tournaments, but it was Yagshimuradov who rattled "Tshilobo" less than a minute into the fight before he finished things with some brutal punches against the fence.
The shocking finish was Kasangany's first loss in a PFL tournament, and it puts Yagshimuradov on an impressive seven-fight win streak after the 35-year-old came up short in his first two appearances for Bellator in 2021.
PFL Fighter Starches Opponent With Head Kick in Curtain-Jerker Fight
Yagshimuradov was the eighth fighter to win a title between the PFL and PFL MENA finals at the 2024 World Championship event, and he also added another finish to a main card that had already kicked off with three-straight stoppages.
