Possible Conor McGregor UFC White House opponent teases 'very big' fight announcement

Former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor is itching to return to the Octagon. Although UFC CEO Dana White definitively told Complex that McGregor wouldn't fight Michael Chandler because the fight was "a couple of years ago," another name has thrown his hat in the ring.

Without mentioning McGregor by name to MMAJunkie Radio, 41-year-old Jorge Masvidal openly teased a "very big announcement" regarding a UFC return bout.

Masvidal last fought for the promotion in April 2023, losing his fourth-straight fight at the expense of former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.

"You never know, right?" Masvidal asked about a comeback fight. "Give 'em what they want, not what they expect. I can say it's some big news. I have some fight news coming soon, and it's very big news."

When Will Former UFC "BMF" Champion Jorge Masvidal Share His Plans?

Mar 6, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If Masvidal's cards are played correctly, it will be within "10 days" before Masvidal reveals whatever the hidden announcement is.

Ultimately, though, fighting on the South Lawn at the White House June 14 is something Masvidal said he wants to pursue.

"I've fought at the Playboy Mansion, I've fought in Russia, I fought in South Korea, South America – I've fought in many places. Madison Square Garden," Masvidal said. "There's not too many things I didn't get to do throughout my career, and a lot of unexpected turns as well. Like, I never thought I'd be fighting at the Playboy Mansion, you know? With Hugh Hefner and the crew. That was a little different and surreal as well. So, I would definitely like to do this because, in my opinion, in my book, I don't think this gets done again."

Masvidal is likely right, as White has gone on record stating that it has been challenging to put together.

Masvidal said his interest level only resides with returning to the UFC for the White House opportunity and nothing else.

Jorge Masvidal Wants To Fight In Front of President Donald Trump

Jun 7, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; The President of the United States, Donald Trump, in attendance before the Gastelum versus Pyfer fight during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"It should be a great honor for me and also to represent my Latin community, you know, because sometimes they label us s*** that we ain't. So, I wouldn't mind getting out there, f****** doing my thing on the White House, you know – and that's the only fight I come back for, honestly."

The event takes place on Flag Day - a Sunday - and President Donald Trump's birthday. Masvidal validated his feelings about the opportunity, sharing he's Trump's "favorite fighter."

Therefore, if he were to return, given the event's theme, it would make a ton of sense.

