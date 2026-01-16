Ex-UFC champion ready for return fight after brutal loss to Alex Pereira

It looks like fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev get back into action.

Currently tied with Jiří Procházka for the #1 contender spot at light heavyweight, Ankalaev claimed the division’s title last March at UFC 313 when he won a unanimous decision over Alex Pereira, who was undefeated since moving to light heavyweight and had already defended the belt on three occasions.

Pereira’s dominant title reign earned the Brazilian an immediate rematch at UFC 320, where “Poatan” stopped Ankalaev with strikes in just over a minute to reclaim his 205 lbs. title.

Magomed Ankalaev Ready To Make UFC Return

Ankalaev has been relatively quiet since suffering what was only the second loss of his professional MMA career, but this week the former champion put out the call for fans to suggest who he should face in his return to the UFC.

I am back who you guys wanna see me fight next 😏 — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) January 15, 2026

“I am back who you guys wanna see me fight next”

After signing with the UFC as an undefeated talent, Ankalaev famously lost his promotional debut to Paul Craig via triangle choke in the very last second of their fight in 2018. That setback preceded a lengthy unbeaten run that saw Ankalaev meet Jan Blachowicz in a vacant light heavyweight title fight at UFC 282, where the two men fought to a split draw.

Who Will Get The UFC's Next Light Heavyweight Title Shot?

It seems unlikely that Ankalaev will get an immediate trilogy fight with Pereira given how quickly their rematch ended, but the 33-year-old remains squarely in the mix for a title shot in a division that currently has several sizeable question marks surrounding it.

Also a former UFC middleweight titleholder, Pereira had already teased the idea of pursuing a third belt in the heavyweight division during his first reign with the light heavyweight strap. The Brazilian has issued multiple call outs to currently-retired UFC legend Jon Jones for a potential heavyweight clash at The White House, but more recently Pereira indicated that fighting at that event may be off the table for him.

Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Former titleholder Procházka has already lost to Pereira twice but is currently on a two-fight win streak after stopping Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. The 33-year-old recently clarified a rumor that he was set to fight #3-ranked Carlos Ulberg, and if that fight doesn’t come together then either man could potentially meet Ankalaev in what would be a fairly clear number one contender fight.

