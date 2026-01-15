UFC's Dana White crushes Michael Chandler's dream of Conor McGregor White House fight

UFC CEO Dana White took a 10-day vacation over Christmas and is now staring down the barrel of answering some tough questions as the promotion's schedule kicks off next Saturday with UFC 324.

White was back on a small media tour to promote the UFC's Paramount+ debut, which included speaking to Complex about several high-profile topics that are likely to shape how the UFC's entire year plays out.

One of those, of course, centered around a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, two former TUF coaches enriched in history who both have an interest in fighting each other, despite the fight having been teased since late-2023 without happening.

Unfortunately for both men, it won't be happening, according to White.

"That was a couple years ago," White said. "No."

Could Conor McGregor Fight Again?

McGregor has not fought since July 2021 at UFC 264, when he suffered a leg injury in his trilogy vs. Dustin Poirier, which has kept him out of action since. Suspensions and legal troubles have followed McGregor, while Chandler has yet to reach the sport's pinnacle as a UFC champion after losing his lone title opportunity to Charles Oliveira shortly after arriving in the UFC.

But White didn't dismiss the idea about McGregor's potential UFC return, revealing to the outlet a wait-and-see approach for whether the White House event (June 14) or another unannounced date would suffice.

The UFC has the leverage now to pull strings. It has been nearly six years since McGregor last won a UFC fight. The name value may still be there just in name alone, but it likely isn't anything to sweat over regarding a title fight or a No. 1 contender bout.

Conor McGregor Should Settle Score Against Legendary UFC Rival

If the UFC were to bring him back, it's likely against a name who's recognizable. If Nate Diaz were to return, it would be for a trilogy fight 10 years in the making. The score is 1-1. Pay-per-view is no longer a hurdle in the U.S., and Paramount+ likely wants its intro year with the UFC to be astronomical. The casual fans would tune in, as would the fans who stopped watching after the business was sold to Endeavor/WME-IMG nearly a decade ago.

The stars are aligning. Whether the promotion realizes it or not, it's a big deal. It's a fight that ends a real story, with actual Octagon history instead of just reality TV, and it's a fight that has the "Where were you?" impact in the same way the first two did.

Now, the UFC has to execute.

