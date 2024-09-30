Renato Moicano Goes Off on France Following UFC Paris Victory
Renato Moicano still isn't thrilled with his experience in France, even after scoring a huge victory in the UFC Paris main event.
Moicano Goes Off After UFC Paris
One of the most popular fighters in the UFC's lightweight division, Moicano extended his current winning streak to four fights when he battered Benoit Saint-Denis to earn a victory by doctor's stoppage at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.
Renato Moicano Mauls Benoit Saint-Denis to Secure UFC Paris Stoppage
The win was made all the more impressive by the fact that Moicano closed as a more than 2-1 underdog against the French star, but even though he left Paris with a victory "Money" still had a few things he wanted to vent about after leaving the country.
Moicano's gripe about not earning a post-fight bonus is something the Brazilian would obviously need to take up with the UFC, but his comments about the weigh-ins follow a claim from Brendan Allen that the two fighters were subjected to blood and urine sampling that their French opponents didn't undergo.
"All In" didn't have as much luck at UFC Paris as Moicano did, as Allen had an eight-fight win streak snapped when he dropped a unanimous decision to fellow top middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov in the night's co-main event.
"Money" might also face further disappointment regarding his hope for a "Top 6" spot in the lightweight rankings considering he and Saint-Denis were ranked 11 and 12 heading into UFC Paris, but Moicano's impressive win could certainly put him in the Top 10 and set up a fight with a highly-ranked opponent for his next outing.
