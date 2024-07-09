Rhea Ripley Returns from Injury on WWE Monday Night Raw, Confronts Dominik Mysterio
The July 8, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has come to a close, and it ended with the return of Rhea Ripley.
The main event of the post-Money in the Bank 2024 episode of the red brand featured a mixed tag team match with Dominik Mysterio teaming with Liv Morgan to take on Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega.
For weeks, Morgan has been trying to take The Judgment Day away from Ripley, but she didn't count on "The Eradicator" making her return in Ottawa.
Rhea Ripley is Back on WWE Raw
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio ended up winning the match. Afterwards Dom hugged Liv, who dragged him down and the two looked like they were going to kiss.
Rhea Ripley's music played, and Liv made a quick exit through the crowd. Rhea confronted Dominik in the ring, and shoved him aside when he went for a hug. Dom followed Rhea up the ramp to try to convince her the situation isn't what she thinks, but Ripley would have none of it.
For months, Morgan has been bragging about ending Rhea's World Heavyweight Championship reign following a backstage assault on the post-WrestleMania 40 episode of Monday Night Raw. Ripley had been out of action since the injury.
