Rising Star Reveals Surprising New UFC Contract Policy After Undefeated UFC Run

It appears that the UFC has started taking a bit of an unexpected approach with contract negotiations for some of the promotion’s less-established names.

Following visits to Edmonton and Abu Dhabi, the UFC returned home to Las Vegas for back-to-back UFC Fight Night events at the Meta APEX facility the last two weekends.

The world’s leading MMA promotion is back on the road again this week, as New York City’s Madison Square Garden is set to host a stacked UFC 334 card that features two championship bouts at the top of the bill.

UFC 334 Follows Lackluster UFC Fight Night Events in Las Vegas

Most MMA fans have had UFC 334 circled on their calendars for months, especially given that the two most recent UFC cards in Las Vegas weren’t exactly the most star-studded offerings from the promotion.

Ciryl Gane reacts after a win against Alex Pereira (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 124 event also underwent a significant short-notice change, as the original main event between Gabriel Bonfim and Sean Brady fell through before the UFC quickly threw together a new heavyweight main event featuring Johnny Walker and Waldo Cortes-Acosta.

Johnny Walker (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Mick Parkin (blue gloves) during UFC 332 at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two headliners ended up taking home “Fight of the Night” honors for a scrap that saw Walker knock out Cortes-Acosta midway through the third round, and the main card for UFC Vegas 124 also saw bantamweight Elijah Smith secure a “Performance of the Night” bonus for knocking out longtime UFC veteran Davey Grant.

Elijah Smith Reveals Wasn't Offered New UFC Contract Before Davey Grant Fight

Now 4-0 in the UFC, Smith revealed this week that the Grant matchup was the last fight on his current deal and that the UFC apparently isn’t always looking to try and extend unranked fighters prior to the completion of their existing contracts.

BANTAMWEIGHTS BE ON WATCH 👀



Elijah Smith finds the IMPRESSIVE finish early in RD1!



[ #UFCVegas124 is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Sf5v8IffcU — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2026

“I knew that this was the last fight of my contract, and I was always told that we would probably renew a contract right before the last fight,” Smith explained to Ariel Helwani. “That didn’t happen. My manager got back to me, and he said ‘It’s something that they haven’t done before, and they’re not doing anybody’s contracts that’s outside of the Top 15.’ Just like everybody else, I was surprised. I was coming off of two finishes, I’m young, I feel like I’m marketable, and I’m an exciting fighter. Fans wanna see me fight. So yeah, I was super surprised.”

Will the UFC Give Elijah Smith a New Deal After 4-0 Run?

Although he wasn’t offered a new deal ahead of the Grant fight, it would be a surprise to see the UFC not try and re-sign Smith given the success he’s had in the Octagon thus far.

Following a 5-0 amateur run, Smith turned pro in 2022 and knocked out back-to-back opponents before suffering what stands as his lone career loss at Fury FC 76 to kick off 2023.

“Swift” rebounded from that setback with four-straight wins to earn a spot on Dana White’s Contender Series, where he took a unanimous decision over the formerly-undefeated Aaron Tau to secure a UFC contract.

HE'S FOR REAL 🤩



Elijah Smith stays perfect in the UFC with a THUNDEROUS RD1 knockout!



[ #UFCVegas124 is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/nk3EbSbxqb — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2026

After going the distance with Vince Morales in his UFC debut, Smith submitted back-to-back opponents to kick off what is now a three-fight streak of finishes that closed out his initial deal with the UFC.