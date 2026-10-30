UFC Reportedly Books New Main Event to Save Next Week's UFC Fight Night Card
The UFC managed to put an entirely new main event fight together for UFC Vegas 124 on less than two weeks’ notice.
After a trip to Abu Dhabi for UFC 333, the UFC is back home in Las Vegas this weekend for UFC Vegas 123 and will remain in the city for another UFC Fight Night at the Meta APEX facility next Saturday night.
UFC Vegas 124 was originally supposed to be headlined by a huge welterweight clash between Sean Brady and Gabriel Bonfim, who was set to try and extend a five-fight win streak in his third-straight UFC main event.
UFC Vegas 124 Gets New Main Event After Sean Brady Pulls Out
Earlier this week, news broke that UFC Vegas 124 had unfortunately lost its main event when Brady was forced out of the fight with Bonfim.
The update left the UFC in a difficult position, and rather than scramble to find a new opponent for Bonfim the promotion has booked a heavyweight fight between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker as the card’s new main event (first reported by Laerte Viana).
Waldo Cortes-Acosta Looks to End First Losing Skid at UFC Vegas 124
A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022, Cortes-Acosta extended his unbeaten record to 9-0 with back-to-back victories in his first two UFC outings.
Following a loss to Marcos Rogério de Lima to open 2023, “Salsa Boy” put together a five-fight win streak that ended when he was given a step up in competition against former heavyweight title challenger Sergei Pavlovich and dropped a unanimous decision.
The 35-year-old rebounded with a pair of “Performance of the Night”-winning stoppages against Ante Delija and Shamil Gaziev that came just weeks apart from each other, and he followed that up with another finish against Derrick Lewis at UFC 324.
Cortes-Acosta looked to be on the cusp of a title shot when he was matched with Alexander Volkov at UFC 328 but came up short on the scorecards, and the Dominican now finds himself on the first two-fight skid of his career after he also lost to Curtis Blaydes in September.
Johnny Walker Joined Heavyweight Division With Huge KO At UFC 332
“Salsa Boy” will try to get back on track next weekend when he meets a new addition to the heavyweight division, as Walker debuted in the weight class earlier this month following a lengthy run with the UFC as a light heavyweight.
Also a contract winner on DWCS, Walker immediately made name for himself when he stopped his first three UFC opponents in the first round and secured “Performance of the Night” bonuses for all of those victories.
That initial run of success was followed by a difficult 1-4 stretch, although the Brazilian did return to form with three-straight victories before a UFC 294 meeting with Magomed Ankalaev ended in a No Contest when Ankalaev landed an illegal knee in the opening round.
Walker was knocked out in his rematch with Ankalaev and was also stopped by Volkan Oezdemir in the first round before upsetting Mingyang Zhang at UFC Shanghai, and after dropping a split decision to Dominick Reyes in April the 34-year-old moved up to heavyweight at UFC 332 and brutally knocked out Mick Parkin to earn another “Performance of the Night” bonus.
UFC Vegas 124 Fight Card
Main Event: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Johnny Walker
Co-Main Event: Virna Jandiroba vs. Tatiana Suarez
Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith
Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Wellington Turman
Billy Elekana vs. Lucas Fernando
Andre Petroski vs. Mantas Kondratavičius
Karine Silva vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Jose Souza vs. Jonny Parsons
Jose Delano vs. Murtazali Magomedov
Ollie Schmid vs. Keiichiro Nakamura
Priscila Cachoeica vs. Nina Milošević
Mitch Raposo vs. Marcos Degli
Thomas Petersen vs. Gabriel Lorenço
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.