UFC Fight Night: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Johnny Walker Full Card Picks & Predictions
The UFC remains home in Las Vegas today for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 14 of the card’s bouts.
After the original main event between Sean Brady and Gabriel Bonfim fell through, the UFC acted quickly to book a new short-notice heavyweight headliner featuring Waldo Cotes-Acosta and Johnny Walker.
In the night’s co-main event, former title challengers Virna Jandiroba and Tatiana Suarez square off to see which woman can take a step closer towards a second crack at the UFC strawweight belt.
UFC Vegas 124 Main Card Predictions
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Johnny Walker
Walker certainly turned some heads with a brutal knockout in his heavyweight debut just over a month ago, but Cortes-Acosta is a significantly more-credentialed opponent than Mick Parkin and is in need of a big win after dropping back-to-back fights.
(Pick: Cortes-Acosta)
Virna Jandiroba vs. Tatiana Suarez
The winner of this fight could find themselves positioned for another shot at the strawweight belt, and it’s hard to see a clear path to victory here for Jandiroba unless she’s able to outwork Suarez on the feet or snatch a submission when things hit the ground.
(Pick: Suarez)
Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith
Grant defied Father Time once again his last time out when he spoiled Adrian Luna Martinetti’s UFC debut, but as crafty as he is I do think that the 40-year-old may just be physically outmatched by Smith here.
(Pick: Smith)
Billy Elekana vs. Lucas Fernando
Elekana might be a live dog here given how he’s looked during his current three-fight winning streak, but it’s hard to pick against Fernando after the Brazilian put together one of the more impressive UFC debuts in recent memory at UFC 330.
(Pick: Fernando)
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Nina Milošević
There’s really no secret as far as what the UFC has in mind for this matchup – Cachoeira is now 38 years old and has lost three in a row, while Milošević is on a nine-fight win streak and earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for an impressive finish in her debut with the promotion.
(Pick: Milošević)
Mitch Raposo vs. Marcos Degli
There's a reason that Degli was one of the most highly-touted fighters scheduled to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series last season, and this matchup with Raposo should provide him with a chance to show off the devastating striking that he didn’t need to utilize in order to earn a UFC contract.
(Pick: Degli)
UFC Vegas 124 Preliminary Card Predictions
Ollie Schmid vs. Keiichiro Nakamura
Schmid only got a short-notice call up to the UFC because he was coming off a 15-second knockout and was available to step in at UFC Perth, and the New Zealander has been given another brutal matchup for his sophomore Octagon outing.
(Pick: Nakamura)
Thomas Petersen vs. Gabriel Lorenço
The UFC heavyweight division is always in need of new talent, but as long as Petersen doesn’t spend too much time trading strikes during this matchup then he could be a frusrating debut opponent for Lorenço.
(Pick: Petersen)
Karine Silva vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Another loss here would leave Silva on a 1-4 run across her last five fights, but this looks like a solid spot for her to bounce back after Fernandes had a three-fight win streak halted by Casey O’Neill her last time out.
(Pick: Silva)
Jose Delano vs. Murtazali Magomedov
This is easily one of the best matchups on the card, and if Delano can nullify Magomedov’s grappling then I think the Brazilian has a good chance of ending his unbeaten run here.
(Pick: Delano)
Austin Bashi vs. Carlos Calderon
I’m a little surprised to see how lopsided the current betting odds are even with Calderon coming in on very short notice, but Bashi should still be able to handle the former Fury FC champion here and even out his own UFC record in the process.
(Pick: Bashi)
Andre Petroski vs. Mantas Kondratavičius
Kondratavičius’s UFC debut against Antonio Trocoli wasn’t quite as emphatic as the Lithuanian was probably hoping for, but if he can keep things standing then this looks like a good spot to get his first UFC finish with Petroski coming in on a three-fight skid that includes back-to-back losses via strikes.
(Pick: Kondratavičius)
Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Wellington Turman
The UFC already tried feeding Turman to Islam Dulatov in July, and Ko still looks to be a very difficult matchup for what will be the Brazilian’s first outing in nearly four years.
(Pick: Ko)
Jose Souza vs. Jonny Parsons
Parsons has the power necessary to pull off the upset here if Souza gets careless, but it’s hard to have any real trust in the American given that he’s the significantly older fighter and comes into this matchup following a massive layoff – not to mention the fact that he’s going to be at a significant height and reach disadvantage.
(Pick: Souza)
Be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Vegas 124.
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.