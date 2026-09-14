Undefeated UFC Star Tommy McMillen Gets Next Fight Offer From UFC Knockout Artist

Rising UFC star Tommy McMillen has already been called out for his next fight after an incredible performance at Noche UFC.

Taking place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ last Saturday, this year’s edition of Noche UFC saw Jean Silva submit Jose Delgado in the night’s main event after Delgado stepped in to replace former UFC Interim Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez.

The night’s main card also featured one other featherweight bout between Tommy McMillen and Marwan Rahiki, who both came into the night boasting undefeated records in MMA.

Tommy McMillen Called Out By Losene Keita After Noche UFC War

Showcasing what have quickly become his trademark cardio and toughness, McMillen took a unanimous decision over Rahiki to bring his professional MMA record to 12-0.

Tommy McMillen punches Marwan Rahiki during Noche UFC at Desert Diamond Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The featherweight war was the clear pick for “Fight of the Night” honors once Noche UFC concluded, which gave McMillen his third post-fight bonus out of as many UFC appearances after he earned a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

“Tommy Gun” has rapidly made a name for himself in the UFC thanks to his fighting style, personality, and affiliation with Sean O'Malley, and it didn’t take long after McMillen’s fight with Rahiki concluded for the American to receive a call out from Losene Keita.

Let me test that chin. Let’s see if it holds up 😇 https://t.co/wWe4KFaVBx — keitaplusser (@keita_losene) September 12, 2026

"Let me test that chin. Let’s see if it holds up"

Losene Keita Coming Off Brutal First-Round Knockout at UFC Paris

A former two-division champion with Oktagon MMA, Keita joined the UFC to considerable fanfare last year and was originally set to debut against Patricio Pitbull in Paris before issues with his weight cut pulled him from the fight.

Nathaniel Wood (red gloves) fights Losene Keita (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Black Panther” finally entered the Octagon for the first time in March at UFC London, where he dropped a split decision to Nathaniel Wood for the first non-injury loss of his MMA career.

Losene Keita (red gloves) fights Muhammad Naimov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Returning at UFC Paris earlier this month, Keita showed why he was long-touted as one of the best fighters outside of the UFC when he brutally knocked out Muhammad Naimov in the opening round and secured a “Performance of the Night” bonus in the process.

"Black Panther" Teases Fight News Shortly After Tommy McMillen Callout

It might be a bit too early for the UFC to match up a pair of rising stars in McMillen and Keita, although it was admittedly also bit of a surprise when the promotion decided to book “Tommy Gun” against another undefeated talent in Rahiki.

The day after Noche UFC and his call out of McMillen, Keita also teased that he may already have his next fight lined up following a quick night of work at UFC Paris.

Fights news coming Soon 🚨 pic.twitter.com/b4Lf6O6qzn — keitaplusser (@keita_losene) September 13, 2026

"Fights news coming Soon"

McMillen likely won’t be facing Keita next given that the 28-year-old did take quite a bit of damage at Noche UFC, but plenty of fans will be eagerly awaiting news of his next fight after a quick 3-0 start to his UFC career in the span of just five months.