Rob Font hands 16-0 prospect first loss in catchweight dogfight at UFC Seattle
Rob Font shattered an undefeated fighter's record at UFC Seattle.
Font Bests Jean Matsumoto On UFC Saattle Main Card
A former Top-5 contender in the UFC's bantamweight division, Font was scheduled to defend his #9 ranking against Dominick Cruz in tonight's co-main event before an injury forced the former champ to retire instead, leaving the 16-0 Jean Matsumoto to take his place.
Font met Matsumoto at a catchweight of 140lbs and was able to fight his fight on short notice, boxing up Matsumoto in the pocket and fending off grappling exchanges.
Matsumoto landed several takedowns on Font throughout the fight, the UFC veteran using his wealth of his experience to escape submission attempts and moments of trouble.
Both fighters left it all on the line in the third and final round, swinging for the fences, their bout ultimately making it to the judges for a dramatic split decision victory for Font.
Official result: Rob Font defeats Jean Matsumoto via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
