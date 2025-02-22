Alex Pereira claps back at Daniel Cormier’s training concerns for UFC 313
Alex Pereira isn't looking past next title challenger Magomed Ankalaev.
It's no secret Pereira has become a busy man since becoming the UFC light heavyweight champion, defending his title repeatedly last year and traveling around the world for different events and obligations, including cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in Australia earlier this month.
Should UFC fans be worried about Alex Pereira's lack of training before UFC 313?
Daniel Cormier: 'Pereira Better Get Home' For Ankalaev
This precedes his upcoming fight against Ankalaev in Las Vegas on Mar. 8, analysts Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen detailing their concerns for Pereira's preparation or lack thereof.
"[Ankalaev] is honestly so locked in, ready to win this fight against Alex Pereira. Pereira better get home. He needs to get home right now and make sure he’s locked in because he does have the hardest fight of his title reign to this point, I think," Cormier said on Good Guy / Bad Guy.
'Poatan' Responds To Cormier
Two weeks out from his fourth title defense, Pereira responded to Cormier with a training video drilling his takedown defense.
"Don't worry [Daniel Cormier]. We're over here working," Pereira posted to his Instagram story on Saturday.
How to watch 'The Last Crescendo' & boxing betting odds for Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2
Alex Pereira also posted a series of sparring videos to his story to show the work he's been putting in for Magomed Ankalaev, the highly-touted light heavyweight contender with a record of 20-1-1.
More UFC & MMA News
• Ex-champion Miesha Tate gets opportunity to climb rankings at UFC Fight Night in May
• UFC Fight Night Seattle full card predictions for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
• Islam Makhachev’s coach takes clear stance on potential Ilia Topuria fight
• (Exclusive) David Kozma discusses OKTAGON 67 co-main event against Robert Pukač
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.