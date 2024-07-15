UFC News: Jon Jones Could Face Jail Time for Alleged Assault of Drug Testing Agents
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones could face jail time for an alleged altercation with drug testing agents in March.
Jones Potentially Facing Fines & Jail Time
“Bones” has dealt with a number of highly-publicized legal issues throughout his storied fighting career, the latest of which occurred on March 30 when UFC drug testing agents from Drug Free Sport showed up at his home in Albuquerque, NM and were reportedly confronted by an uncooperative Jones.
According to a report from Damon Martin, Jones has been charged with assault (petty misdemeanor) and interference with communications (misdemeanor) and could face fines as well as jail time if he is convicted of both charges.
The fines for both charges could total up to $1,500 in addition to jail time of less than a year, and Jones is now scheduled for a virtual bond hearing in his home state of New Mexico on July 17.
This is far from the worst legal situation Jones has faced during his career, but it’s certainly not a good look for the 36-year-old as he continues to try and hype fans up for a matchup with Stipe Miocic that was originally supposed to headline UFC 295 last year.
The UFC has remained committed to rebooking Jones vs. Miocic even though Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall is now scheduled to defend his title at UFC 304 this month, and more than a few fans have called Jones’ status as heavyweight king into question considering he returned from a three-year layoff to win the belt at UFC 285 and hasn’t fought since.
It remains to be seen whether or not Jones will be convicted for his behavior towards the drug testing agents and how that may change plans for his fight with Miocic, but “Bones” did recently tease fans with a post claiming he’d be returning in November at Madison Square Garden.
