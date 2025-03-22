Sean Brady stuns UFC London crowd, submits Leon Edwards after manhandling ex-champion
The UFC's return to London featured a headlining bout between former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and #5-ranked contender Sean Brady.
Following two successful title defenses against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, Edwards relinquished his title to Belal Muhammmad at UFC 304 to snap an unbeaten run dating back to 2016.
Brady added five wins to his undefeated record after joining the UFC before he also ran into Muhammad, but the 32-year-old rebounded with a pair of wins to earn a huge opportunity against Edwards in London.
Brady Dominates Edwards At UFC London
The two welterweights immediately met in the center of the cage and began exchanging strikes to start things off, and after the opening minute Brady began mixing in some clinches where both men were able to land some solid shots.
Brady finally managed to force the former champion to the fence late in the round before being reversed by Edwards, but with less than 30 seconds remaining Brady brought things to the mat to seal a strong round for him.
The Philadelphia-native immediately shot for a takedown to start the second frame and ended up on Edwards' back in the center of the cage. Brady was able to control his opponent for the entirety of the round, and although Edwards started the second round by landing some big shots an ill-advised takedown attempt allowed Brady to once again establish a dominant position on the mat.
Quite clearly in need of a finish, Edwards tried to stand and trade to open the fourth round but was forced to the cage before he ended up on his back again. With three rounds of top control already under his belt, Brady was finally able to lock up a submission and force "Rocky" to tap out.
