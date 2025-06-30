Sean Strickland attacks fighter during wild post-fight scuffle outside UFC
Sean Strickland and fellow UFC fighter Chris Curtis stormed the cage at Tuff N Uff 145, attacking a fighter who taunted the corner after submitting their teammate.
'Tarzan' last fought at UFC 312, losing a lopsided decision to middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. He hasn't fought since, but wasn't afraid to throw hands with 6-0 fighter Luis Hernandez on June 29.
Hernandez submitted Xtreme Couture fighter Miles Hunsinger with a standing guillotine choke, before throwing some x-rated taunts towards Strickland and Curtis in the corner. Chaos ensued.
Sean Strickland clears air on viral Tuff N Uff brawl
Curtis and Strickland burst into the cage and immediately squared up with Hernandez. Backing him up to the fence, Strickland tried to punch Hernandez twice before being pulled away. Hernandez continued to taunt the UFC stars as the ring became even more crowded.
Taking to social media after the incident, Strickland explained why he was so flustered by Hernandez's antics.
"'Suck my d---,' 'You're a b----,' 'I'll f--- you up,' Insulted, threatened," Strickland wrote. "Purposely provoking me for a highlight. I go there to support a teammate, then I'm allowed to be verbally assaulted for a highlight.
"Never showed disrespect in a corner or at a fight. This was allowed to happen."
Hernandez's taunts would be considered unsportsmanlike conduct by the Unified Rules, but went unpunished. Another angle shows the incident up close.
Unfortunately for the former champ, he will likely receive a punishment from the Nevada Athletic Commission, as will Curtis. An injustice, as far as Strickland is concerned.
"Yeah what frustrates me is even during the fight he was insulting me," He continued on X. "The athletic commission's job is to prevent this from happening. There was no warning. No penalty. They tell Merab to shut up all the time.. Even the announcers were calling it."
This is still a developing story.
More MMA Knockout News
- Conor McGregor sends message to Ilia Topuria after UFC 317 win
- Nasty Paddy Pimblett vows to 'disfigure' Ilia Topuria after UFC 317 face-off
- Unhappy Dana White says UFC 317 went off-script with Topuria-Pimblett face-off
- Charles Oliveira releases sad 2-word statement after UFC 317 knockout loss
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.