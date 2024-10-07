MMA Knockout

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson Reflects on Second KO Loss at UFC 307

Former UFC title challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson speaks on losing to Joaquin Buckley in Salt Lake City.

Christopher De Santiago

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stephen Thompson's days of fighting for titles are over.

It's been a great run for the UFC Welterweight veteran, who has outpointed many opponents with his karate fighting style, but not as of late with "Wonderboy" dropping two fights in a row. Thompson, 41, suffered the first submission-loss of his career to Shavkat Rakhmonov last December before returning to action against Joaquin Buckley last weekend at UFC 307.

Ranked #9, Thompson had hoped to re-enter the mix at 170lbs for one final title run. However, it'll be Buckley that rises through the ranks after he knocked out Thompson with a massive overhand right in Round 3.

UFC 307: Thompson vs. Buckley. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This marked just the second KO defeat of Thompson's 26-fight career, his first in 2019 at the hands of former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis. "Showtime" Pettis caught Thompson off guard in their fight, landing a superman punch off of the cage whereas Buckley pressured Thompson against the fence with a blitz.

Thompson Puts Out First Statement

Known as one of the nicest fighters on the UFC roster, Thompson takes the loss in stride.

"Just got back to the hotel. Don't even know how I got here," Thompson said in a video. "But again, I get knocked out by an overhand. Once by Pettis, either on the cage or off the cage, it is what it is."

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Pettis. / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

"I want to say thank you to all of my fans. You guys really showed out for me as I walked out there. You guys have shown me so much support over the years, and I really do appreciate it, and I love you."

From nearly winning the welterweight title against Tyron Woodley in 2016 to another setback in 2024, we'll have to wait and see what's next for Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, who's the oldest active fighter in the welterweight division and still very much a fan-favorite.

UFC's Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

