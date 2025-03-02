Surging lightweight contender wins controversial decision in UFC Fight Night slugfest
Nasrat Haqparast nearly got knocked out en route to a decision victory at UFC Vegas 103.
Things have never been better for the longtime UFC lightweight on the longest winning streak of his career at 5, turning in a $50K bonus-worthy fight against a game Esteban Ribovics.
Esteban Ribovics vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Haqparast had a very strong start, outboxing Ribovics by a decent margin. Haqparast dug to the body of Ribovics, the Argentinian grimacing at shots to the liver.
Haqparast continued to work his boxing in Round 2, mixing up his punches while Ribovics was more of head-hunter. To his credit, Ribovics stood his ground, throwing countless combos at will. Ribovics' volume built up the longer the fight went on, finding a home for his shots.
Round 3 featured a variety of strikes from both sides, the lightweights peppering each other with punches. Ribovics bloodied Haqparast badly with a knee, Haqparast then taking the fight to the ground momentarily.
The fight returned to the feet, Haqparast and Ribovics taking turns with their offense. In the final seconds of the fight, Ribovics lands a flush headkick that has Haqparast on wobbly legs at the sound of the bell.
Official result: Nasrat Haqparast defeats Esteban Ribovics via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
