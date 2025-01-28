‘They Call It The Ultimate Fighter,’ Dark Side of the Cage Ep. 4 Preview
Who would've thought a reality TV show would be one of the saving graces of the UFC?
UFC Meets Reality TV
In the early 2000's, the world's unrivaled MMA promotion was once $40-50M in the hole, losing money with each card they put on, Dana White and the Fertitta brothers struggling to stay afloat. One idea changed everything for the UFC, and that was the airing of The Ultimate Fighter reality TV series and its historic live finale in 2005.
The Ultimate Fighter pitted 16 men against each other, all living inside the same house; fighters from two weight divisions with two winners walking away with a UFC contract (but not without drama).
VICE TV Docuseries ‘Dark Side of the Cage’ Explores the Most Infamous Stories in MMA
Season 1 of the show ended up turning things around for the UFC, thanks to the wild scenes from inside the house featuring the likes of Chris Leben and Diego Sanchez to the Hall of Fame fight between Forrest Griffin and the late Stephan Bonnar, which saw both men sign to the UFC for their insane display of heart, leaving everything in the Octagon.
From the network that brought you Dark Side of the Ring, Dark Side of the Cage covers what went on from The Ultimate Fighter house and all that surrounded the unprecedented reality TV show.
Clip: Contestant Bobby Southworth Cuts 22lbs On Show
Of course, there's much more to TUF than fighting - there's weight cutting as well. Bobby Southworth, a light heavyweight contestant on Season 1, recalls cutting over 20lbs to make a weight limit the following day for his fight.
It's safe to say the weight didn't come off easy, Southworth dehydrating himself in the sauna to make it happen.
"I was at 227 and I had 22lbs to make 205lbs," Southworth said in an exclusive preview. "I think it was 3 or 4 in the afernoon and I had to make the weight by two o'clock the next day."
"It was gnarly. I was fainting and passing out from trying to make the weight."
"I was at the gym the night Bobby had to cut 20 pounds before his fight," Scott Cooper, field director and producer of 'The Ultimate Fighter' said. "Now, to me, this seemed like heroic. This did not seem like something that's possible to an ordinary person..."
Episode 4 of Dark Side of The Cage takes a deep dive into the world of The Ultimate Fighter, interviewing legendary coaches Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell to Southworth's fellow contestants and those behind the scenes of the UFC's ultimate gamble - one that eventually paid off.
The Ultimate Fighter has continued its run for 32 seasons with Season 33 soon on the way. Winners and also losers of the show have been crowned champion, others never going on to reach their potential.
‘A Slave to Him,’ UFC Vet Diego Sanchez Relives Guru Saga on ‘Dark Side of the Cage'
Watch Dark Side of the Cage Ep. 4 on Wednesday at 10pm ET on VICE TV.
More UFC & MMA News
• Khamzat Chimaev makes huge promise to UFC fans ahead of Dricus du Plessis fight
• Hall of Fame fighter confirms UFC exit, addresses rumors of MMA retirement
• UFC Saudi Arabia loses main card matchup to passport issues just before Fight Week
• Eddie Alvarez shares X-Ray of Broken Jaw from Jeremy Stephens fight at KnuckleMania V
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.