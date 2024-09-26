UFC Paris Moicano vs. Saint-Denis Full Fight Card Predictions
The UFC returns to Paris, France this Saturday (September 28) for a UFC Fight Night event at Accor Arena, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 14-fight card.
Main Card
Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
There’s nothing not to like bout this matchup between top lightweights, especially considering how they’ve both managed to establish themselves as minor stars without having fought for a UFC title yet.
If things hit the ground then Saint-Denis needs to be wary of Moicano’s grappling, but I think that “God of War” will be too much for him to handle and could send the Paris crowd into a frenzy with a stoppage-win.
(Pick: Saint-Denis)
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen
There’s a strong argument to be made that this fight might be a more suitable main event for UFC Paris given that the winner could be in line for a middleweight title shot.
I’m a little surprised to see Imavov favored the way he currently is, but as long as he can keep this fight standing it could be a long night for Allen.
(Pick: Imavov)
William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito
A Fight of the Night contender on paper, this matchup features two entertaining featherweights that are currently riding impressive win streaks.
This will be Gomis first outing since he stopped Yanis Ghemmouri with a body kick at UFC Paris last year, and I’m picking Brito to spoil the Frenchman’s return in what should hopefully be a high-paced scrap.
(Pick: Brito)
Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle
Battle was riding some significant momentum thanks to back-to-back finishes before the disappointing ending to his matchup with Ange Loosa in March.
“The Butcher” could certainly rebound from that No Contest with a big win in Paris, but I’m going to side with Jousset to pull off the minor upset in his home country.
(Pick: Jousset)
Morgan Charriere vs. Gabriel Miranda
Charriere has successfully carried his star power from Cage Warriors into the UFC, and now he has a chance to rebound from his split-decision loss to Chepe Mariscal in front of the fans in Paris.
“The Last Pirate” has collected bonuses in both of his UFC outings, and although Miranda will be desperate to avoid seeing his UFC record drop to 1-2 he’s stepped in for a tough matchup here.
(Pick: Charriere)
Fares Ziam vs. Matt Frevola
Frevola got his wish for a matchup on UFC Paris, and the fan favorite will be tasked with ending Ziam’s three-fight win streak in front of the French fans.
“The Steamrolla” thankfully took some time off after being knocked out by Benoit Saint-Denis, and I’m picking him to return to the win column against Ziam.
(Pick: Frevola)
Preliminary Card
Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan
It’s always tough to tell what kind of fight you’ll get when Cutelaba steps into the cage, and given that Erslan fought some high-level competition in KSW I’ll side with the Croatian to pick up a victory in his UFC debut.
(Pick: Erslan)
Oumar Sy vs. Da Woon Jung
Sy is absolutely a light heavyweight prospect worth keeping an eye on, and it’s pretty clear what the UFC is trying to do by matching the Parisian up with a fighter in Jung that’s currently on a three-fight losing streak.
(Pick: Sy)
Ľudovít Klein vs. Roosevelt Roberts
Roberts will try to earn his first UFC win since 2020 when he steps in to replace Nikolas Motta here, but Klein is a tough out for any lightweight and will likely be too much for “The Predator” to handle when they meet in the Octagon.
(Pick: Klein)
Taylor Lapilus vs. Vince Morales
This is an extremely underrated fight despite the lopsided odds, and while I’m happy to see Morales get a second chance in the UFC I have to pick Lapilus to get the victory in front of his hometown fans.
(Pick: Lapilus)
Ailín Pérez vs. Darya Zheleznyakova
Pérez has been on quite a run since dropping her UFC debut against Stephanie Egger, and a fourth-straight win when she meets Zheleznyakova in Paris should set her up for a higher-profile matchup that could allow her to climb from her current #15 ranking.
(Pick: Pérez)
Daniel Barez vs. Victor Altamirano
Altamirano may well be in danger of getting cut from the UFC if he were to suffer a third-straight loss, but he’s faced some fairly high-level competition in the UFC thus far and should be able to stifle Barez’s attempt to rebound from a disappointing outing in his promotional debut.
(Pick: Altamirano)
Nora Cornolle vs. Jaqueline Cavalcanti
Cavalcanti is making a quick turnaround here to replace Germaine de Randamie, and as long as she isn’t too banged up from her split decision win over Josiane Nunes last month I expect her to add to her unbeaten UFC record against Cornolle.
(Pick: Cavalcanti)
Bolaji Oki vs. Chris Duncan
Oki’s UFC debut against Timmy Cuamba wasn’t exactly the dominant performance he probably hoped for, but if Duncan chooses to stand and trade strikes with him it should provide the chance for “The Zulu Warrior” to score another stoppage-win.
(Pick: Oki)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night Paris all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
