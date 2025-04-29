UFC Atlanta receives potential veteran retirement fight
UFC Atlanta is starting to take shape with the addition of two veteran fighters.
The June 14 Fight Night, headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley and co-headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick, is the promotion's fourth event in the Georgia capital, and the first since Dustin Poirier defeated Max Holloway in their 2019 rematch.
It appears the UFC is pulling out all stops even for their lower-profile fights...
Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee headed to UFC Atlanta
Per UFC officials, fighting veterans Michael Chiesa and Court McGee are scheduled for a welterweight bout at UFC Atlanta.
Chiesa and McGee combine for 60 professional MMA fights and 77 years of age. They are also both winners of The Ultimate Fighter.
Surprisingly, Chiesa rides a two-fight submission streak against Max Griffin and Tony Ferguson. McGee is also in the win-column, having submitted Tim Means with a face crank in October 2024.
With this addition, UFC Atlanta is up to eight fights:
- Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley; Welter
- Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick; Fly
- Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee; Welter
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage; Middle
- Tereza Bleda vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth; Fly
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski; Middle
- Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa; Fly
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy; Light Heavy
