Tom Aspinall's dad demands Jon Jones vacate UFC title amid ducking accusations
Fight fans are exhausted by the negotiations between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones. And who bigger a fan than Aspinall's father, Andy Aspinall.
The latest news reported by Ariel Helwani is that Jones has demanded six months of preparation time for an Aspinall fight if it can be agreed upon. This has led fans and pundits like Chael Sonnen to question whether Jones has been training at all.
By the end of March 2025, Aspinall will have been the UFC interim heavyweight champion for over 500 days since claiming the belt at UFC 295, and his father, Andy, isn't holding back anymore.
'Vacate it' ... Andy Aspinall vents frustration with Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall stalling
Speaking to JNMEDIAUK's Jamal Niaz, Andy gave an update on the Jones situation, remarking that he should fight or vacate the title.
"You're contracted to do three fights a year," Andy remarked. "... For me, if the guy doesn't want to fight for the belt, vacate it. [Tom] just wants to compete... We want more and more contests. That's what he does to earn a living.
"[...] He just wants to get out there and compete and he's being held up at the minute."
Aspinall defended his interim title at UFC 304, which is unprecedented. The standard for the UFC is that interim champions are entitled to a shot at undisputed in their next fight, but Jones was targeting Alex Pereira up until he lost at UFC 313.
Is Jon Jones trying to cheat a UFC record?
Coincidentally, a six month wait would be enough to put Jones in contention for longest time as a UFC heavyweight champion.
The current longest single-stretch of a UFC heavyweight champion was 896 days by Cain Velasquez in his second reign. Jones has been a champion for 737 days, and a further six months would rack up another 182 days.
The longer Jones remains out of danger, the more UFC accolades he collects.
