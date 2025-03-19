'Interesting to me' ... UFC legend baffled by Jon Jones' six-month plan for Tom Aspinall fight
Closing in on 500 days after Tom Aspinall secured the interim UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 295, another roadblock has been put in the way of an undisputed title showdown with Jon Jones.
Jones vs. Aspinall is one of the most anticipated fights of 2025. 'Bones' pulled out of UFC 295 with a torn pectoral muscle, and took a year off to come back and defeat Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in a fight fans didn't want to see.
In the meantime, Aspinall defended his interim title at UFC 304, and despite Dana White saying Jones-Aspinall is targeted for Summer, a new report from Ariel Helwani has left fans and pundits scratching their heads.
READ MORE: Why Tom Aspinall Will Beat UFC Legend Jon Jones
Chael Sonnen befuddled by Jon Jones six month plan for Tom Aspinall
As reported by Ariel Helwani, Jones has demanded six months to prepare for Aspinall. This has caused an outcry, with fans demanding Jones be stripped of the belt since Aspinall was a viable contender over 500 days ago.
The latest to comment on the controversy is former Jones opponent-turned-MMA pundit Chael Sonnen, who is exceptionally confused.
"We've got four months [since Jones defended at UFC 309]!" Sonnen exclaimed. "... I don't know if he [Jones] was training [for Aspinall], but he wasn't prohibited from said training.
"[...] For heaven's sake, did he take the whole time off? It's been four and a half months since that fight. Did he not train? Train with Aspinall in mind? Did he not full well know the undisputed champion was gonna take on the interim champion? What do you mean six months - six months from when?
"[...] You mean from right now, don't you? Anything I'm saying apart from six months from now is silly... That's very interesting to me. I never had that level of success.
"When I dreamed about being good, it never even crossed my mind in my dreams to be a world champion that doesn't practice."
If Jones-Aspinall is genuinely targeted for Summer, it'd likely be International Fight Week, which features UFC 317 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 28. However, June 28 is three months away, not six like Jones reportedly wants.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC Fight Night London: Edwards vs. Brady preview, best fights & full card
- UFC London fighter made history by ending Israel Adesanya's unbeaten MMA record
- Israel Adesanya teammate knocked out UFC bogeyman in 12 seconds to secure shot at the top ranks
- ‘Close fight on my worst day’ ... Leon Edwards relives UFC title loss at ungodly hour
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.