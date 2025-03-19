UFC London fighter made history by ending Israel Adesanya's unbeaten MMA record
UFC London is one of the most deceptively stacked Fight Nights of the year. Flying under the radar is one particular former light heavyweight champion, who was the first man to hand Israel Adesanya a defeat in professional MMA.
The March 22 event features the return of Leon Edwards as he takes on Sean Brady. 'Rocky' was originally scheduled to fight Jack Della Maddalena, but 'JDM' was pulled from the event to fight Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, as per an announcement from Dana White.
In the co-main event of the night, Poland's Jan Blachowicz takes on Israel Adesanya's City Kickboxing teammate Carlos Ulberg. The stakes couldn't be higher for Blachowicz, who was once the reigning light heavyweight king who upset Adesanya at UFC 259.
When Jan Blachowicz snubbed Israel Adesanya's dream of a UFC double-championship
2021, Adesanya was at the peak of his MMA career riding a 20-fight undefeated record. 'The Last Stylebender' had just knocked out then-undefeated Paulo Costa in the second round of their contest at UFC 253, and options for another Adesanya title defense were drying up.
Jan Blachowicz was the first UFC light heavyweight champion since Jon Jones vacated the title
On the same card as Adesanya-Costa, light heavyweight mainstay Blachowicz claimed the vacant title by brutally knocking out Dominick Reyes. The same Reyes had arguably beaten Jon Jones in the most contested decision of 2019, and 'Bones' had fled the throne to chase greener pastures at heavyweight. The light heavyweight throne had never been this readily available.
On the back of his lengthy title reign, Adesanya was granted the chance to become a UFC double-champion by fighting for Blachowicz's belt. The Nigerian-Kiwi striker had fought as high as heavyweight as a professional kickboxer, and the bookies had him as a considerable favorite entering the fight.
Adesanya's plans would be turned on their head when Blachowicz outmuscled and outstruck Adesanya across five rounds. The UFC broadcast team comprised of Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik were slammed for their Adesanya bias during the fight.
Since this fight, Blachowicz lost the title to Glover Teixeira, before securing an injury TKO against Aleksandar Rakic and dropping another title shot in a draw against Magomed Ankalaev. Blachowicz then fought Alex Pereira in 2023 and hasn't fought since.
He faces Carlos Ulberg this weekend at UFC London. 'Black Jag' rides a seven fight winning streak, with five finishes.
