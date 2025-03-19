MMA Knockout

Dana White boxing league salaries revealed in TKO fighter contract

Potential salaries have been revealed for fighters in Dana White's TKO boxing league.

New information about Dana White's venture into boxing, aided by Saudi Arabia, might put some concerns to rest about his involvement in the sport.

Fans were apprehensive to hear White's announcement of TKO boxing, knowing his dicey history with fighter pay and anti-trust disputes in the UFC. This was especially alarming when TKO President Mark Shapiro critiqued the Ali Act - legislation that protects boxers from exploitation.

Now, TKO boxing's potential boxing pay scale has been revealed by a fighter contract.

TKO boxing salaries show base pay and championship payouts for Dana White's boxers

According to a report from Boxing Scene, a proposed contract that detailed fighter purses based on their status in the 'company' was revealed.

Purse

Fighter Status

$20,000

10 rounds. Unranked fighter.

$50,000

Ranked by 'company' from #5-#10

$125,000

Ranked by 'company' from #3-#4

$375,000

Challenging for 'company' championship

$750,000

Defending 'company' championship

These aren't finalized contracts, but they are indicative of the pay structure TKO plans to follow. It resembles the UFC's promotional guidelines compliance pay, which follows a similar structure based on how many fights a UFC fighter has had in the promotion.

While the boxer salaries might seem lower than what we've come to expect with champions like Canelo and Tyson Fury taking home nine-figure paydays, the silver lining is that boxers under TKO would be receiving a larger base wage than those on the conventional circuit.

