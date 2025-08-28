Tyron Woodley eyes Darren Till and other big names for boxing return
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is open to a boxing comeback, and several names come to mind, including that of Darren Till, who fights this weekend at Misfits 22.
Despite an 0-2 record in influencer boxing, Woodley was one of the first and most successful fighters to make the jump. He fought Jake Paul in back-to-back money fights, and made seven-figure endorsements as a result.
Having sat on the sidelines since 2021, 'The Chosen One' is more than ready to step back into the boxing ring...
Tyron Woodley values boxing match with Darren Till due to shared UFC history
Speaking to MMA Knockout via Action Network, Woodley named Till, KSI, and the Paul brothers as potential candidates for his boxing return. Some names outweigh the others, like Till, whom Woodley submitted in their title fight back in 2018.
"I accepted the fight against Darren, too. It looks like he's fighting Luke Rockhold," Woodley said. "I would fight Logan Paul. I would fight KSI if he ever wants to fight. It's a lot of guys I would fight. I mean, some guys I was close to fight just because how cool we are.
"Those guys want to fight me, too. So it's like, I'm kind of open to boxing quite a few people. I just thought that the Darren Till fight had a lot of legs just because of the history. When I fought him, you know, I mean, it was so many years ago. It was 2018. He always wanted to get that back. You know what I mean? I feel like he's got a little bit better since then. I got a little older since then.
"And then the weight cutting situation going down to 170 versus us fighting at like a cruiserweight situation. It may make it a little bit more even. So it's a little bit of a little bit of a buildup and storyline behind that fight.
"But to be honest, I just want to fight big fights, man, that people are excited to watch. Because what I found out when I fought Jake, I was making seven figures in endorsements. And you can cry and complain about the purse all you want. But if you can build big hype around a fight... You can start really clocking some endorsements. And these people may stay with you after the fight. So that's kind of what I'm looking for."
Till fights Luke Rockhold in the main event of Misfits Boxing 22 this weekend. 'The Gorilla' continues his unprecedented success in the influencer scene since leaving the UFC in 2022. He already stated he'd like to avenge his defeat to Jorge Masvidal, so why would Tyron Woodley be any different?
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.