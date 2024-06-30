Rising UFC Star Payton Talbott KO's Opponent in 20 Seconds at UFC 303
Payton Talbott has impressed fight fans once again with a 19-second knockout over Yanis Ghemmouri at UFC 303.
Talbott entered the fight as a -1600 favorite and delivered on all fronts. After avoiding an early assault from Ghemmouri, Talbott caught his foe with a jab before throwing an off-rhythm right hand to catch Ghemmouri off guard. As Ghemmouri returned with his offence, Talbott's right hand landed flush to the chin, knocking him to the ground.
The fight could have been stopped here, but the action was called after Talbott rattled Ghemmouri's cage with some ground and pound. Fans and pundits were already riding high with Talbott after his debut demolition over Cameron Saaiman, but his stock might have just soared higher.
Talbott Calls Out Top Bantamweight UFC Slugger
In his post-fight interview, Talbott called out Adrien Yanez, who was a ranked bantamweight up until late 2023. Yanez is a proficient boxer with great power in his hands, and should serve as a good litmus test for Talbott to see if he can truly hang with the division's greatest fighters.
