BREAKING: UFC 303 Fight Receives Shocking Change Just Before PPV Begins
The UFC 303 card received a shocking change right before the main card got started.
Diego Lopes was expecting to meet Brian Ortega in an initially planned featherweight matchup inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 29th. The weight class was changed to 155 pounds after it was clear that Ortega wouldn't be able to make the 145-pound limit.
While it appeared a crisis was averted before weigh-in day, that wasn't actually the case.
Rumors swirled claiming that Ortega was being replaced by Dan Ige with just a short period of time left before the PPV portion of UFC 303.
The rumors were correct.
UFC 303: ALEX PEREIRA VS. JIŘÍ PROCHÁZKA 2 LIVE RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS
Dan Ige Replaces Brian Ortega to Save UFC 303 Co-Headliner
Amid the rumors, the @MagicM_MMABets 'X' account followed up to report that Dan Ige was indeed replacing Brian Ortega to fight Diego Lopes in the UFC 303 co-main event. The announcement was made on the UFC 303 ESPN prelims broadcast.
UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik revealed that Brian Ortega woke up with a fever and his temperature of 103 degrees did not go down as time passed.
It's a stunning achievement for the UFC brass given the fight change was put together at the absolute 11th hour. A lot of questions were raised before the announcement was made on how exactly Ige would be cleared by the NSAC to compete given the circumstances.
Anik explained that Ige actually did weigh in and was cleared without issue. Megan Olivi then interviewed Jeff Mullen of the NSAC, who explained that Ige's medicals were already on record due to his fight back in February.
Check back on the MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated homepage for continued coverage of the UFC 303 card.
UFC 303 LIVE STREAM FREE: PEREIRA VS. PROCHAZKA 2, ORTEGA VS. LOPES (WATCH ALONG)
Read More MMA & WWE News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.