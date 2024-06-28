UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 Live Results & Highlights
The wait for UFC 303 is finally over, and the event is set to take place this Saturday night (June 29) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
UFC 303 Preview: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2, Ortega vs. Lopes
The original main event for UFC 303 was supposed to see Conor McGregor make his long-awaited return to the Octagon to face Michael Chandler. Following McGregor’s withdrawal from the fight due to a toe injury, Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice to defend his belt in a rematch with former titleholder Jiří Procházka.
The night’s co-main event was also put together on short notice and features top featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes competing at 155 lbs. “T-City” returned at UFC Mexico City in February and avenged a previous loss to Yair Rodriguez when he submitted the former interim champion in the third round, while Lopes enters the night riding the considerable momentum of a three-fight run of finishes.
The rest of the main card also includes Roman Dolidze moving up to light heavyweight for a matchup with Anthony Smith and Mayra Bueno Silva taking on Macy Chiasson in a women’s bantamweight bout. Welterweights Ian Machado Garry and Michael “Venom” Page will kick off the main card action.
The UFC 303 prelims are also stacked with exciting matchups featuring unbeaten prospects like Payton Talbott and Rei Tsuruya as well as longtime UFC veterans like Andrei Arlovski and Cub Swanson.
Aside from the short-notice change to the Ortega vs. Lopes bout, Jean Silva was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of UFC 303. His fight with Charles Jourdain will proceed as scheduled and Silva will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to his opponent.
The early prelims for UFC 303 are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and will be available on UFC Fight Pass before the second half of the prelims air on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card action begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, so sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts!
Vinicius Oliveira def. Ricky Simón
Rei Tsuruya def. Carlos Hernandez
Martin Buday def. Andrei Arlovski
Gillian Robertson def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
Payton Talbott def. Yanis Ghemmouri
Jean Silva def. Charles Jourdain
Andre Fili def. Cub Swanson
Joe Pyfer def. Marc-André Barriault
Ian Machado Garry def. Michael Page
Macy Chiasson def. Mayra Bueno Silva
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 – For the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Dan Ige vs. Diego Lopes
• Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Joe Pyfer def. Marc-André Barriault via KO: R1, 1:25
• Andre Fili def. Cub Swanson via Split Decision (29-28x2, 28-29)
• Jean Silva def. Charles Jourdain via KO: R2,1:22
• Payton Talbott def. Yanis Ghemmouri via KO: R1, 0:19
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 p.m. ET)
• Gillian Robertson def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
• Martin Buday def. Andrei Arlovski via Split Decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
• Rei Tsuruya def. Carlos Hernandez via Unanimous Decision (29-28x3)
• Vinicius Oliveira def. Ricky Simón via Unanimous Decision (30-27x2, 29-28)
UFC 303 Full Fight Card Predictions: Pereira vs. Prochazka, Lopes vs. Ortega
