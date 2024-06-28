UFC 304: Savage Middleweight Strikers Clash at Manchester PPV
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Christian Leroy Duncan is official for UFC Manchester on July 27.
Report: UFC Denver Loses its Main Event with Top Contender’s Withdrawal
Duncan's original opponent, Robert Bryczek, has withdrawn. No official statements have been released, and Rodrigues announced his short-notice booking via social media.
Despite the short-notice nature of the fight, Rodrigues is still a colossal step up in competition for Duncan, who last defeated Claudio Ribeiro in March. Rodrigues, who has been kept out of the middleweight rankings by upset losses to Brunno Ferreira and Armen Petrosyan, finished perennial middleweight contender Brad Tavares in February.
Rodrigues vs. Duncan: One to Watch at UFC 304
Not only does Rodrigues possess an 83% finish rate inside the UFC, but his gun-ho fighting style is incredibly crowd-pleasing. Whilst possessing some of the best grappling skills at middleweight, Rodrigues prefers to storm his opponents on the feet and trade shots.
Former Cage Warriors middleweight champion Duncan is also a striking practitioner. He lost his undefeated record against Petrosyan in his second UFC bout but recouped with back-to-back finishes against Tiuliulin and Ribeiro. Duncan has an unconventional striking style relying on effective feints and spinning techniques. Duncan overloads his opponents with information.
Where Have All the Warriors Gone? The Decline of UFC's Talent Pool
UFC 304 Full Card
(subject to change)
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues; MW
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio; LHW
- Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie; WW
- Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski; HW
- Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons; WW
- Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras; BW
- Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil; SW
- Shauna Bannon vs. Daniel Pineda; SW
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda; FW
- Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett; LW
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape; FLW
- Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze; FW
- Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes 2; HW Interim Title Fight
- Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2; WW Title Fight
Read More UFC & WWE News
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.