UFC News: Main Event Confirmed for September Fight Night, Ex-Champion Also Added
The UFC Fight Night event on September 7 officially has its event and has also added a huge matchup featuring a former champion.
"Riyadh Season Noche UFC" Set for September at Sphere in Las Vegas
Top Welterweights Meet in Las Vegas
Following UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, the UFC will head back to the Apex facility in Las Vegas for a Fight Night event on August 24 and return there again on September 7 following a rare week off for the world’s leading MMA promotion.
A report came out earlier this month that top welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady had verbally agreed to headline the card on September 7, and now Marcel Dorff has confirmed that the two men will meet in a main event bout at the UFC Apex facility.
A former welterweight title challenger, Burns is currently on the first two-fight skid of his career after he dropped a decision to Belal Muhammad at UFC 288 and was stopped late in a fight with Jack Della Maddalena earlier this year.
Brady stormed into the welterweight rankings as an unbeaten talent before he also suffered a loss to Muhammad at UFC 280, but the 31-year-old returned to the win column last year when he submitted Kelvin Gastelum with a third-round kimura.
Jéssica Andrade Seeks Third-Straight Win
With the main event finally in place, Ag Fight also reports that former Women’s Strawweight Champion Jéssica Andrade will return at the September 7 event to take on #8-ranked women’s flyweight contender Natalia Silva.
Currently ranked in the Top 10 at both strawweight and women’s flyweight, Andrade is riding the momentum of back-to-back wins but will be tasked with handing Silva her first UFC loss after her countrywoman joined the promotion in 2022 and collected five victories to bring her overall win streak to 11 fights.
The only other fight currently confirmed for the UFC Fight Night card on September 7 is a featherweight matchup between Calvin Katter and Kyle Nelson, but with the main event and a high-profile matchup between Andrade and Silva now set fans should expect more bouts to be added to the card in the coming weeks.
