UFC 304: Colby Covington Rips Leon Edwards, ‘Juice Monkey’ Belal Muhammad

The new welterweight king extended his unbeaten streak at #UFC304👑



He now has the 4th longest active unbeaten streak in the UFC 😤



19 - Jon Jones

14 - Islam Makhachev

12 - Magomed Ankalaev

11 - @BullyB170 📸

10 - Merab Dvalishvili pic.twitter.com/4xLGQkmwW9