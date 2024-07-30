UFC 304: Colby Covington Rips Leon Edwards, ‘Juice Monkey’ Belal Muhammad
It's safe to say top contender Colby Covington wasn't impressed by what he saw at UFC 304, if he had watched it at all...
"Remember the Name" - Belal Muhammad Dominates Leon Edwards in UFC 304 Main Event
A new champion has been crowned in Belal Muhammad, who dominated Leon Edwards in their five-round main event over the weekend in Manchester, England. That title dream has long been Covington's, but the American has failed to capture the title on three separate occasions, twice against Kamaru Usman and the latter being Edwards last December at UFC 296.
At 36 years of age, the former interim champion hasn't given up on becoming undisputed someday, with a fourth title shot not totally out of the question if Covington can return to the win column in a big way.
"If I Cross Paths With [Muhammad], He Won't Be Champion Anymore..."
Covington's name hasn't been on the tongue of fans or pundits for Muhammad's next challenge. Instead, they favor entertaining new title challengers like Shavkat Rakhmonov. This hasn't stopped 'Chaos' from lashing out at Muhammad in another scathing rant:
"The guy's a f****** p****," Covington said of Muhammad on Submission Radio. "The only time that Belal the racist juice monkey wanted to fight me was when I only already had a title fight signed, sealed, and delivered. That's the only time he wanted to fight me. Otherwise, he's never said my name because he knows he's a little b**** and he knows what I would do to him.
"If I cross paths with him, he won't be champion anymore. He won't be a man anymore. I will take his man card and we know he is still a virgin. So, it's not like anybody's gonna f*** him. 'cause he's just disgusting. Look at his teeth, look at that d**** on his face. He's just a disgusting excuse of a human. So, I'd love to fight him. I hope that fight happens. I'll do whatever it takes to get to that. I'm gonna talk to the UFC, see what I need to do to get to that fight. But, I can tell you that he knows that I'm in his crosshairs now."
Rating Muhammad's all-around game, Covington says his striking "sucks" and claims the Chicago native wouldn't be able to take him down, adding that he'd "put him out cold" like Vicente Luque did to Muhammad in their first fight from 2016.
Muhammad Claps Back At "Chaos"
Covington's comments and steroid accusations towards the new champ wouldn't go unnoticed, with Muhammad returning fire on July 30.
"0-3," Muhammad responded to Covington on 'X', referencing his title fight record.
Covington Lashes Out At Leon Edwards
Covington is currently ranked No. 4 in the welterweight division with Rakhmonov and former foes Kamaru Usman and Edwards in front of him. Speaking of Edwards, "Chaos" would question the ex-champion's heart for how he performed against Muhammad in a somewhat lopsided fight.
"I know that Leon made so much money in the last fight with me that I don't think he's hungry anymore," Covington said of Edwards. "I think he's lost his motivation and he has nothing more to fight for. What is he fighting for? He has already achieved everything that he set out to do, he is reached the top of the mountain. So, he's not a type of guy that's gonna get knocked down and get back up and fight harder.
"He's a quitter, he's shown it in the past and he is just, you could tell he just doesn't have that hunger anymore... I knew that Leon wasn't gonna be motivated and I think that's the last we saw of Leon. Now, Leon can go back to the prelims where he belongs."
Leon Edwards Promises to ‘Rise Again’ after UFC 304 Title Loss to Belal Muhammad
