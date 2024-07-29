WWE Raw Results: Damian Priest & Gunther Brawl Before SummerSlam 2024 Title Match
The go-home episode of WWE Monday Night Raw before SummerSlam 2024 is here, and we've got live results if you can't catch the action.
It's a loaded show before the big PLE this weekend. Tonight, we'll see Seth Rollins provide referee instructions to CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. With Punk and McIntyre barred from getting physical before SummerSlam, it'll be interesting to see what transpires during their segment.
There's plenty more on the docket for Monday Night Raw this evening.
Finn Balor looks to deliver a blow to Gunther's confidence before SummerSlam. The two will collide in singles action before Gunther challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday.
One has to wonder what Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will have to say following last week's episode of WWE Raw. Dominik Mysterio told Liv Morgan to stay out of his life and chose to side with Rhea. What will be the fallout just days away from SummerSlam 2024?
Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw will also see matches such as Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed, and The Creed Brothers vs. Otis and Tozawa.
WWE Raw Results (July 29, 2024)
Seth Rollins got Monday Night Raw started in unique referee attire.
Rollins then brought out "two morons" in CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.
When both men were in the ring, Seth Rollins reminded Punk and McIntyre they can't lay a finger on one another until SummerSlam.
Rollins also noted that if Punk or McIntyre lay hands on him tonight the match is off.
Punk went outside the ring and said he's more worried about what he'd do to Seth and McIntyre.
Rollins said both Drew and Punk scared off every official. Seth said Punk best get back inside the ring.
McIntyre told Seth their rivalry is strictly competition and that Punk isn't best for WWE.
Rollins told Punk and McIntyre that he hates both of them.
Seth said there's only one rule at SummerSlam, and that's that they must listen to everything he says during the match.
Punk told Rollins that he doesn't want his help at all.
McIntyre told Punk that he's worrying about the wrong person. Drew said he will "violently assault" Punk this Saturday.
Punk said the best and worst thing to happen to McIntyre's career was hurting him.
McIntyre then showed off Punk's bracelet and the two had a heated verbal exchange to end the segment.
The Judgment Day clubhouse was damaged. Rhea blamed Liv Morgan for the damage. Carlito asked if the group can get a new PS5.
The Judgment Day members were all cleaning up the clubhouse. Balor told Damian Priest that he'll handle Gunther alone later.
Otis and Tozawa w/Maxxine Dupri vs. The Creed Brothers w/Chad Gable
Otis launched Tozawa into Julius Creed. Julius did his trademark suplex from off the mat.
Tozawa took out Brutus with a suicide dive. Brutus hit a clothesline on Tozawa before an ad break.
Otis was going to do the caterpillar, but Gable distracted him from the ring apron. Otis ended up hitting the move anyway.
The Creed Brother landed a double back suplex off the turnbuckle off another distraction from Gable for the win.
Winners: The Creed Brothers
Gable sunk in an Ankle Lock on Gable, but Maxxine jumped on him before slapping him in the face.
The Wyatt Sicks jungle played and they made their way out.
Three of the Wyatt Sicks members unmasked before Nikki Cross dove on Gable. The other three members laid out The Creed Brothers with impressive double team moves.
Gable went up the ramp when Uncle Howdy appeared. Chad ran off.
Carlito said he set up Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio. Dom suggested Carlito take care of Jey Uso.
Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed
Sheamus clotheslined Reed to the outside. He then went up the top rope and took out his opponent with a clothesline.
Reed dumped Sheamus on the announce table ahead of another commercial break.
Reed connected with a Death Valley Driver, but Sheamus kicked out at two.
Sheamus landed White Noise from the turnbuckle for a near fall.
As Reed's leg was caught on the rope, referee Chad Patton was distracted.
Pete Dunne knocked Sheamus out with a shillelagh. Reed capitalized, nailed the Tsunami for the win.
Winner: Bronson Reed
A vignette for Damian Priest aired. Priest said he's going to rob Gunther of the idea that he can take his World Heavyweight Championship.
Priest said he's willing to die to keep his title, but isn't sure that Gunther would do the same.
A Bron Breakker vignette played. Bron claimed he didn't take Zayn serious at Money in the Bank. He said Sami has one foot out the door with his comedy shows.
Jey Uso vs. Carlito
Jey got in a superkick as Carlito charged in. He then hit a suicide dive.
Carlito gained the advantage after sending Jey into the ring post.
Carlito grabbed his green apple and took some bites, but he ended up getting hit with a Spear and that was a wrap.
Winner Jey Uso
Jackie Redmond interviewed Zelina Vega, who interrupted by Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler.
Vega was ambushed, and Shayna injured her arm once again.
Zelina Vega was in the medical room with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.
Cathy Kelley was with The Miz, who revealed he will host SummerSlam 2024. R-Truth asked Miz how he was going to host SummerSlam in his literal house.
Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross (w/The Final Testament)
Before the match began, Kross said he was notified that Kofi Kingston reinjured his shoulder on the Japan show. Kross claimed Kofi really isn't here because the spotlight isn't on him.
Kross said he wants Woods to join The Final Testament and tell the kids at home that the "Power of Positivity" was a big lie.
Kross told Woods that Kofi should've retired when he lost the WWE Championship in six seconds. Woods punched Kross and the match was underway.
Woods was hit with a cheap shot from Akam of AOP. Woods ended up hitting a suicide dive on Akam, and he sent Rezar into the ring post.
Woods went for the Limit Break Elbow, but missed. Kross hit the Final Prayer for the win.
Winner: Karrion Kross
Jackie Redmond asked Sami Zayn for his thoughts on Bron Breakker's words earlier tonight.
Zayn said Bron cheap shots him every week, but said he's focused on beating Bron's ass at SummerSlam.
Liv Morgan was shown outside burning Dominik Mysterio's merchandise. She said she regrets wasting her tears on Dom. Liv vowed to to defeat Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam.
Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio
JD McDonagh and Carlito interfered. When Sami hit the Blue Thunder Bomb on Dom, JD and Carlito attacked him, forcing the referee to throw out the match.
Winner: Sami Zayn via DQ
After the match, Jey Uso cleared The Judgment Day from the ring.
Breakker attacked Sami from behind, but Zayn countered his Spear attempt with a big boot.
A vignette on Dexter Lumis of the Wyatt Sicks played.
Gable was with The Creed Brothers and told Adam Pearce he wants a six-man tag match with the Wyatt Sicks next week. Pearce obliged.
Rhea Ripley responded to Liv Morgan destroying The Judgment Day's hangout. She said the reality is that Liv's revenge tour ends at SummerSlam 2024.
Lyra Valkyria, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter vs. Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark
Lyra hit her trademark baseball slide on Zoey going into the commercial break.
Carter hit a springboard leg drop on Baszler, but only got a two-count.
Baszler and Deville hit running knees on Lyra.
Katana and Chance went for Afterpart, but Carter was yanked off the ring apron.
Stark hit the Z360 on Chance for the win.
Winners: Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark
Damage CTRL made their way out after the match. IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai cleared Deville, Baszler, and Stark out of the ring. SKY hit a moonsault on all three of them.
Footage from Gunther in an empty arena from earlier tonight aired. Gunther said Finn Balor has become "street trash" since joining The Judgment Day.
Gunther said he'll never forgive Damian Priest for using the industry to cover for his past life.
Cathy Kelley interviewed Damage CTRL. IYO SKY ranted in Japanese, as did Kairi Sane.
Dakota said Shayna, Zoey, and Sonya has only been running Raw because Damage CTRL has been gone. Kai challenged Sonya Deville to a singles match next week.
The Judgment Day were in their clubhouse. Balor said the group can get out of their mess after SummerSlam 2024. Balor once again reiterated that he'll face Gunther alone.
Gunther vs. Finn Balor
Gunther chopped Balor and went for a Powerbomb, but Finn reversed and landed a dropkick.
Gunther nailed Balor with a big boot before the commercial break.
Gunther went for a backdrop off the turnbuckle, but Finn turned his weight for a crossbody.
Balor countered Gunther's Powerbomb attempt with a DDT.
Balor hit a Slingblade on Gunther. He went for the shotgun dropkick, but Gunther caught him in a sleeper.
Finn stomped on Gunther multiple times before landing his shotgun dropkick.
Balor went for Coup de Grace, but Gunther moved out of the way and locked in the sleeper again.
Gunther Powerbombed Finn before reapplying the sleeper. Balor fought hard, but he was eventually choked out.
Winner: Gunther
After the match, Gunther put the sleeper back on before Priest ran down. Priest and Gunther brawled outside of the ring until the show went off the air.
