UFC 304 Free Stream: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad, Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes
The time has arrived for UFC 304 in Manchester, England, and we've got you covered with a live stream of the watchalong.
Fight fans are ready for two title bouts inside Co-op Live, including the main event between UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The co-headliner will see the heavy handed interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall put his gold at stake against Curtis Blaydes.
UFC CEO Dana White has insisted that the winner of Aspinall vs. Blaydes will receive a shot at either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic to determine the undisputed king of the heavyweight division.
UFC 304 Live Stream Free - Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad
The first preliminary fight on the UFC 304 card will air live on UFC Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET. Just 15 minutes prior, UFC is providing a free watchalong stream featuring Stephen Thompson, UFC Hall of Famer Jens Pulver, and Chase Hooper.
The live feed will be up throughout the early prelims, the ESPN2 prelims, and the PPV main card. You will be able to witness instant reactions from "Wonderboy," Pulver, and Hooper.
You can catch the free UFC 304 live stream watchalong below beginning at 6 p.m. ET:
Be sure to peep the MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated homepage for video highlights of the major UFC 304 fights throughout the evening.
