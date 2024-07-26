UFC 304 News: Paddy Pimblett Signs New Contract - ‘I’m Not Going Nowhere'
Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett is here to stay in the UFC.
UFC 304: Paddy Pimblett Reveals Four-Fight Plan to Reach Lightweight Title
Slated to fight King Green in Manchester, England this weekend, UFC 304 was supposed to be the final fight of Pimblett's promotional contract.
With options open, the 29-year-old from Liverpool made it clear that his goal from the get-go would be to re-sign with the UFC where he hopes to be a champion someday, but he did allude to fighting outside of the organization if the money was right.
"You never know, though. Some of these stupid YouTubers who are boxing could end up offering me millions to end up fighting one of them. So, we’ll see what happens," Pimblett told MMA Junkie regarding free agency a few weeks ago.
Pimblett Lands New UFC Contract
Fast forward to fight week, where a future elsewhere has been put to rest for Pimblett, who has inked a new deal with the UFC ahead of his first ranked opportunity against Green.
"New contract signed for all them [expletive] saying that I'm going anywhere. I'm not going nowhere, [expletive]," Pimblett announced on UFC 304 Embedded Episode 5.
Pimblett's long-time manager Graham Boylan would confirm the news on 'X', writing Pimblett is "very happy to see his value has been acknowledged & handsomely rewarded."
"Why Would I Leave The UFC?"
Making his UFC debut back in 2021, Pimblett has won five-straight fights at lightweight, arguably the UFC's deepest division.
"The Baddy" last fought former interim champ Tony Ferguson to a decision, and while many have been critical of his performances as of late, Pimblett will look to turn it around in his toughest fight to date against #15-ranked UFC veteran King Green.
Ahead of the matchup, Pimblett was baffled to see so many headlines saying his UFC career might come to a close on Saturday.
"Why would I leave the UFC?" Pimblett said at UFC 304 media day prior to re-signing. "I mean that got took so much out of context. Every single thing I do, people spin a narrative on it and change it. I can't go for a s*** without people talking about it lad and spinning it, saying, 'Oh, he s*** on someone's face...'"
"What I said in the interview was obviously the UFC. I'm going to get a new contract, but if I got offered millions to box some d*ckhead Youtuber, then I'd do it. Who wouldn't with prize fighters?... As if the UFC are just going to let me go, they're just f****** messing."
Paddy Pimblett's next fight against King Green takes place on the Pay-Per-View main card of UFC 304 - live from the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.
UFC 304: Bobby Green Legally Changes His Name, Paddy Pimblett’s Witty Response
