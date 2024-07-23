UFC 304 News: Custom Shorts Revealed for Champ Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett's wish has finally come true ahead of UFC 304.
UFC 302: Dana White Honors Dustin Poirier’s Custom Fight Gear Request (Photos)
Pimblett Rocking Orange On Fight Night
The unranked lightweight star has long-campaigned to wear orange fight trunks inside the UFC Octagon, just as he did when he was a champion in Cage Warriors. Now, after five-straight wins in the promotion and a fight lined up with King Green, Pimblett's custom shorts have seen the light of day.
During his time in Cage Warriors, Pimblett wore orange shorts with white trim, paying homage and recreating MMA legend Kazushi Sakuraba's iconic look from Pride FC.
UFC 304 will mark the final fight of Pimblett's UFC contract, in which "The Baddy" hopes to re-sign with the premier promotion and get a spot in Top 15 rankings with a win over King Green.
UFC 304: Paddy Pimblett Reveals Four-Fight Plan to Reach Lightweight Title
The Champion's Attire
Speaking of green, that's the color of Leon Edwards' custom shorts for his third-straight title defense this weekend.
Born in Jamaica and fighting out of England, Edwards has gotten both country flags represented on his shorts with crowns to top it all off for the UFC Welterweight Champion.
It's a bit of a homecoming game for Edwards, as the Birmingham fighter heads to Manchester to defend his title against top contender Belal Muhammad.
Muhammad hasn't lost in 10 fights, with the only hiccup in that streak being his 2021 fight with Edwards which resulted in a No Contest result after an unintentional eyepoke from "Rocky".
Edwards is currently at the height of his career after successfully defending his title against Kamaru Usman in London last year at UFC 286 and Colby Covington at UFC 296 in December. "Rocky" rides a 12-fight unbeaten streak, not having lost in nearly a decade.
Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett join an exclusive group of fighters to receive custom shorts including: Bryce Mitchell, Sean O'Malley, Max Holloway Justin Gaethje, Zhang Weili, Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier and most-recently Ian Machado Garry, who wore purple trunks at UFC 303.
