UFC 304 News: "Robocop" Propositions Dana White after Bloody Main Card Fight
A middleweight contest between Christian Leroy Duncan and Gregory Rodrigues provided some fireworks during the main card of UFC 304.
UFC 304 Free Live Stream MMA Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad, Aspinall vs. Blaydes
Originally slated for the UFC 304 prelims, Duncan vs. Rodrigues was bumped up to a stacked PPV main card alongside the headlining welterweight title bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad as well as the co-main event featuring Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall taking on Curtis Blaydes.
Both middleweights entered the night after scoring back-to-back finishes in their most recent outings, and although he wasn't able to keep that streak of finishes going Rodrigues did largely dominate Duncan for three rounds and ultimately took a unanimous decision after impressing fans with both his striking and grappling.
Now on a three-fight win streak, "Robocop" used his post-fight interview to ask UFC CEO Dana White for a high-profile matchup that will allow him to break into the middleweight Top 15 the next time that he steps into the Octagon.
Rodrigues' win immediately followed Arnold Allen's victory over Giga Chikadze in the UFC 304 main card opener, and the event's prelims were highlighted by a few impressive performances like Muhammad Mokaev's win against fellow top flyweight Manel Kape.
Fight Erupts Before Fight Begins: Muhammad Mokaev Wins Wild UFC 304 Grudge Match
