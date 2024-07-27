UFC 306 News: Full 10-Fight Card Revealed For Sept. 14 PPV Event at MSG Sphere
UFC fans no longer have to wait for the inevitable "Noche UFC 2" full card announcement, as CEO Dana White took to social media Friday night to release the 10-fight offering.
White, who is in Manchester, England, for UFC 304, revealed the plans for UFC 306 at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev., just hours after the official weigh-ins. As anticipated, Sean O'Malley (18-1 MMA, 10-1, 1 NC UFC) gets the headlining spot and defends his bantamweight title against Aljamain Sterling's teammate Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in a highly-anticipated trash-talk-filled affair.
O'Malley won the title from Sterling at UFC 292 in Aug. 2023 with a second-round KO, while Dvalishvili, a Georgian native, has won 10-straight dating back to April 2018. The winner will likely cement themselves as the best 135-pounder in MMA.
The co-feature is another to-be-expected offering, as Alexa Grasso (16-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) reunites with former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA, 14-3-1 UFC) to complete unfinished business and finalize the trilogy. The score is 1-0-1 or 0-1-1, depending on if leading with Grasso or Shevchenko is preferred. The pair will fight almost one year after their second fight in the main event of UFC Fight Night. Grasso and Shevchenko battled for 25 minutes and gave each other everything they had. But it wasn't enough to sway the judges either way.
In anticipation of the trilogy, the pair is finishing their respective coaching stints on TUF 32 and is on the verge of the semifinal fights, which begin Tuesday night on ESPN and ESPN+.
The card is full of Mexican talent, as the entire bout order and projected start times, subject to change, are below.
Who Is Fighting On UFC 306?
Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
- Main Event: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight – for O’Malley’s bantamweight title
- Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 – for Grasso’s women’s flyweight title
- Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight
- Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics, lightweight
- Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Ode Osbourne, flyweight
Preliminary Card (TV + Early Portion: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass; 7:30 p.m. ET)
- Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes lightweight, lightweight
- Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont, women’s bantamweight
- Edgar Chairez vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweight
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza, women’s strawweight
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng, bantamweight
Pre-sale tickets go on-sale Monday morning for UFC Fight Club members, while general public tickets through Ticketmaster and AXS release the following day.
