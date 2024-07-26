WWE SmackDown Results: The Bloodline Wants Tag Title Shot Ahead of SummerSlam 2024
It's about that time for another edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Tonight's show won't be a live presentation, as the episode was taped last Friday. Fear not, as our results will be spoiler-free. We'll be following along with the FOX broadcast and provide updates and video highlights beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
A tag team gauntlet match has been announced, and the winners will earn a shot at DIY for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Participating in the tournament will be The Bloodline (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa), The Street Profits, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Pretty Deadly, Angel and Berto, and the team of Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews.
There are some other big matches to keep an eye on tonight.
WWE SmackDown Results: Tag Team Grudge Match & LA Knight in Action
WWE Women's Champion Bayley is set to put her gold at stake against Nia Jax at SummerSlam 2024. Before we get to the biggest wrestling event of the summer, Bayley will team with Michin to take on Jax and "Ms. Money in the Bank" Tiffany Stratton.
LA Knight has a date with Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam 2024. Knight hopes to keep his momentum going when he takes on Santos Escobar.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be bringing you live results of WWE Friday Night SmackDown right here beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.
