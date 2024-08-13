UFC 305: Custom Shorts Revealed for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight
Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will both be wearing their own pairs of custom shorts when they meet in the Octagon at UFC 305.
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Preview
Custom Shorts Revealed For UFC 305 Title Fight
Following a viral faceoff at UFC 290 and their respective title bouts against Sean Strickland, Du Plessis and Adesanya will finally fight for the South African's UFC middleweight title in Perth, Western Australia this weekend.
The UFC and its apparel partner Venum have been more open to requests for custom fight shorts as of late, and ahead of UFC 305 the promotion has officially unveiled the shorts that Du Plessis and Adesanya will be wearing during their middleweight title bout.
Adesanya will undoubtedly welcome the chance to don a unique fight kit after “The Last Stylebender” became known for his stylized walkouts during his time with the UFC middleweight belt, while Du Plessis’ shorts are a clear celebration of his home country of South Africa.
Many fans are eager to see how the bad blood between the two men influences their interactions during fight week for UFC 305, and with media day and the event’s press conference still to come anticipation for the fight should reach a fever pitch in the coming days before the pair finally step into the cage together in Australia.
