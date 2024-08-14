UFC 305 News: Dricus Du Plessis Reveals Walkout Plans for Israel Adesanya Fight
Dricus Du Plessis will be flanked by a pair of South Africa’s biggest sporting icons when he makes his way to the cage to face Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.
UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya Fight Card Preview
Du Plessis Reveals Plan For UFC 305 Walkout
Currently on a 9-fight win streak and undefeated since he joined the UFC in 2020, Du Plessis claimed the UFC middleweight title earlier this year when he earned a split decision against Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada.
“Stillknocks” will now defend his belt for the first time against two-time champion Adesanya this weekend in Perth, Western Australia, and according to an interview he did with Cape Town’s KFM Mornings radio the Springboks (South Africa’s national rugby team) will be in attendance at RAC Arena following their match against the Wallabies (Australia).
“I’m fighting on Sunday, the Boks are playing Saturday,” Du Plessis explained. “So all of them are gonna be at the fight, they’re gonna come and watch the fight, the Boks are gonna be there. It’s going to be awesome.”
The Springboks have won the Rugby World Cup a record four times, including the two most recent tournaments in 2019 and 2023. Du Plessis went on to reveal that he’s planning on having Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and towering lock Eben Etzebeth accompany him during his walkout at UFC 305.
“We’ve been busy with that, getting Eben and Siya to walk out with us. It looks like it’s basically gonna be a done deal. We’re gonna have them walk out with me. They won’t be sitting in the corner, but they’ll walking with me to the Octagon, which is pretty special.”
It will be interesting to see what kind of a reception Du Plessis, Kolisi, and Etzebeth get from the Australian fans depending on the outcome of the previous day’s rugby match at Optus Stadium in Perth, but the atmosphere in RAC Arena should be incredible for the South African’s highly-anticipated title defense against Adesanya.
