Conor McGregor & Dana White Butt Heads Over 2024 UFC Return Fight
After Week 1 of Season 8 of DWCS, UFC CEO Dana White dropped a bombshell announcement about the future of two of the promotion's biggest stars.
White Shares Update On Conor McGregor Return
While UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is penciled in for a November return, former two-division champion Conor McGregor will not be back in the Octagon in 2024.
White kept his sentiments brief, citing a conversation with McGregor, but did not provide specifics.
"We talked, yeah," White said after the episode wrapped up Tuesday night. "We talked. We didn't meet up [in person in Sturgis], but we talked. And yeah, he wants to fight, so we'll figure it out. Not this year. He won't fight this year."
McGregor was set to make his return to the UFC in June, opposite Michael Chandler as the main event for UFC 303 in Las Vegas, NV. A McGregor toe injury postponed the Chandler fight, leaving the two in limbo ever since.
McGregor has not competed in over three years, and, if White's statements are deemed to be accurate, a 2025 return will mark nearly four years since his last bout, pending date, opponent, and location.
Conor McGregor Denies Dana White's Claims on 'X'
McGregor reacted shortly thereafter on 'X,' calling out White and loudly clamouring for a date in December.
"Ah Dana, December is the date," McGregor wrote Tuesday night at 9:42 p.m. ET. "Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. DECEMBER! Tell Dana and UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER!"
The Latest From Michael Chandler
As for Chandler, he last won a fight in May 2022, which saw him deliver a devastating KO against Tony Ferguson, part of an eight-fight losing skid for Ferguson. Chandler has not fought in 640 days at press time and currently sits at 2-3 in the promotion.
It remains unknown where the UFC will go from here, and whether or not McGregor vs. Chandler will get rebooked, let alone if the former champion will fight again.
Chandler's most recent tweet Tuesday showed signs of him moving on, but remained in-question at the time it was shared.
"We stay in the trenches, patience for the next chapter, just as the mighty oak tree sleeps in the acorn. It is only a matter of time," a portion of Chandler's tweet read.
For now, only time will tell what the future holds for both men, but, for McGregor, comeback plans will have to wait a little while longer unless he and White reconvene.
