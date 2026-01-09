UFC London reportedly adds absolute banger fight between European stars

UFC London has reportedly added a banger of a lightweight matchup featuring a former ARES FC and former Cage Warriors champion.

MMA fans still have a couple of weeks to wait until the UFC returns from a lengthy break with UFC 324, but the promotion’s 2026 schedule has been steadily taking shape in the last month amidst various fight rumors and announcements.

The promotion will head back to The 02 in London England on March 21, and Al Zullino reports that the card will feature a sensational lightweight tilt between Mason Jones and Axel Sola.

Mason Jones Re-Joined The UFC Last Year

Currently in his second stint with the UFC, Jones initially joined the promotion in 2021 after achieving double-champ status in top U.K. MMA promotion Cage Warriors.

Jones ended up going 1-2 with a No Contest before exiting the UFC, and in 2023 the Welshman returned to Cage Warriors to earn a first-round stoppage over Alexandre Ribeiro. That was followed by two more finishes before “The Dragon” took a unanimous decision over the formerly-undefeated Michael Pagani, which earned Jones an invitation back to the UFC in 2025.

Bolaji Oki (red gloves) fights Mason Jones (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old bested Jeremy Stephens in the longtime UFC veteran’s one-off return to the Octagon in May, and later in the year Jones stopped Bolaji Oki in the second round of a bout that earned “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC Paris.

Axel Sola Returns To Lightweight Following UFC Debut

Boasting an undefeated record, Sola already had accumulated 24 fights of amateur MMA experience before he made the jump to the pro ranks in 2021.

Sola claimed the ARES FC lightweight belt in his native France in 2023 when he handed Turpal Younousov his first loss with a fourth-round TKO. After fighting to a draw with Daguir Imavov (brother of current top-ranked UFC middleweight Nassourdine Imavov) the 28-year-old successfully defended his belt three more times and finally got the call to join the UFC for last year’s Paris card.

Axel Sola (red gloves) fights Rhys McKee (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

The Frenchman debuted up a weight class and impressively stopped Rhys McKee in the third round, and now he’ll have the chance to add another former Cage Warriors champion to his record when he and Jones meet on March 21 in London.

UFC London Fight Card

• Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan



• Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola

