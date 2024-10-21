UFC 308 Report: Top Prospect Pulled from Undercard
As featherweight greats collide in the main event of UFC 308 on Saturday, October 26, a roster of talent vies for their time in the spotlight on the undercard.
Ilia Topuria defends his featherweight crown against Max Holloway this weekend at UFC 308, in a fight matched only by the co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev. Given the Abu Dhabi venue, a host of Middle-Eastern fighters wait for their time to shine, but one is now reportedly without an opponent.
Top bantamweight prospect Said Nurmagomedov is said to be without an opponent, according to a report from MMA Fighting's Damon Martin on October 21. Nurmagomedov's opponent, Daniel Santos, is out of the fight, and Nurmagomedov is looking for a replacement on six days' notice.
The news is a blow to the undercard and especially to Nurmagomedov, who has yet to fight in 2024. It also marks the first time Nurmagomedov isn't the reason for a cancellation, as he has pulled out of four of his five fight cancellations since 2019.
With good luck, the UFC will save the fight with a replacement fighter by Saturday.
