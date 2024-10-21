MMA Knockout

UFC 308 Report: Top Prospect Pulled from Undercard

An exciting undercard fight from UFC 308 is reportedly cancelled.

Mathew Riddle

As featherweight greats collide in the main event of UFC 308 on Saturday, October 26, a roster of talent vies for their time in the spotlight on the undercard.

Ilia Topuria defends his featherweight crown against Max Holloway this weekend at UFC 308, in a fight matched only by the co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev. Given the Abu Dhabi venue, a host of Middle-Eastern fighters wait for their time to shine, but one is now reportedly without an opponent.

Top bantamweight prospect Said Nurmagomedov is said to be without an opponent, according to a report from MMA Fighting's Damon Martin on October 21. Nurmagomedov's opponent, Daniel Santos, is out of the fight, and Nurmagomedov is looking for a replacement on six days' notice.

The news is a blow to the undercard and especially to Nurmagomedov, who has yet to fight in 2024. It also marks the first time Nurmagomedov isn't the reason for a cancellation, as he has pulled out of four of his five fight cancellations since 2019.

With good luck, the UFC will save the fight with a replacement fighter by Saturday.

