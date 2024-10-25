UFC 308 Hit With Two Major Changes on Weigh-in Day
Weigh-in day for a major UFC event that fans have been waiting months for wouldn't be complete without a little bit of drama.
Two Fights Changed On UFC 308 Weigh-In Day
Set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, UFC 308 is headlined by a highly-anticipated featherweight title fight that will see undefeated champion Ilia Topuria attempt to defend his title for the first time against former featherweight king and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway.
Robert Whittaker Reveals Retirement Time Frame Ahead of UFC 308
The card also features a middleweight title eliminator fight in the co-main event when former champion Robert Whittaker meets Khamzat Chimaev, who was the last fighter to step onto the scale on weigh-in day but successfully hit the middleweight limit.
Weigh-in day for UFC 308 did feature a pair of unexpected changes, as Mateusz Rebecki and Myktybek Orolbai will now meet at a 160-pound catchweight bout after they were previously scheduled to square off in a lightweight matchup at 155 pounds.
A five-pound change is notable but not a massive jump for a fight, however a bantamweight (135) matchup between Farid Basharat and Victor Hugo underwent a more significant alteration when Hugo stepped on the scale and hit 145.5 lbs.
Basharat weighed-in at 137 pounds himself after Hugo, and while no clear reason for the change in weight class has been provided by the UFC as of yet it appears that “Ferocious” signed off on it and will still meet Hugo in the cage on Saturday.
UFC 308 Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Full Card Odds & Best Bets
Both Basharat vs. Hugo and Rebecki vs. Orolbai are set to take place on the prelims for UFC 308, which will lead up to a huge PPV main card that also features unbeaten contenders Lerone Murphy and Shara Magomedov taking on Dan Ige and Armen Petrosyan, plus a pivotal light heavyweight tilt between Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic that will take place just before the card’s top two fights.
