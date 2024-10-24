UFC 308 Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Full Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC heads to Abu Dhabi, UAE this weekend for a huge UFC 308 card headlined by a featherweight title fight, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC 308 Full Card Odds
• Ilia Topuria (-230) vs. Max Holloway (+190)
• Robert Whittaker (+200) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (-245)
• Lerone Muphy (-290) vs. Dan Ige (+235)
• Magomed Ankalaev (-380) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (+300)
• Shara Magomedov (-162) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+136)
• Ibo Aslan (-108) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (-112)
• Geoff Neal (-285) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (+230)
• Mateusz Rebecki (+240) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-298)
• Abus Magomedov (-142) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+120)
• Kennedy Nzechukwu (-750) vs. Chris Barnett (+525)
• Farid Basharat (-675) vs. Victor Hugho (+490)
• Ismael Naurdiev (-175) vs. Bruno Silva (+148)
• Rinat Fakhretdinov (-245) vs. Carlos Leal (+200)
UFC 308 Money Line Bets
Shara Magomedov to Defeat Armen Petrosyan (-162)
This isn’t really a step up for Magomedov compared to his previous UFC competition, but Petrosyan is an experienced striker and may also decide to test his opponent's takedown defense in this matchup.
It might not be a highlight-reel victory, but at the current line I like “Bullet” to get the job done and hopefully set himself up for a higher-profile fight next.
Brunno Ferreira to Defeat Abus Magomedov (+120)
This fight is somewhat similar to Shara Magomedov vs. Petrosyan in that there’s a big question of whether or not Abus Magomedov will try to utilize his grappling here.
The 34-year-old could do with a big finish after he debuted in the UFC with a 19-second knockout and has gone 1-2 since, but if he decides to stand and trade then I think Ferreira will land the more significant shots.
Bruno Silva to Defeat Ismael Naurdiev (+148)
Silva needs a win in Abu Dhabi if he wants to keep his spot on the UFC roster, and at UFC 308 he’s been tasked with welcoming Naurdiev back to the promotion for the first time since 2020.
It’s a bit surprising that Naurdiev got the call to return after going 4-3 since his last UFC loss to Sean Brady, and given that Silva has still been fighting big names as of late this seem like a perfect spot for him to snap a three-fight skid.
UFC 308 Prop Bets
Lerone Murphy to Defeat Dan Ige via Decision (-160)
The money line for Murphy to extend his unbeaten record at UFC 308 is a bit steep, but you can get much better odds on “The Miracle” winning by decision.
Murphy has gone the distance in his last three outings, and in Ige he’s facing an incredibly tough opponent that still hasn’t been finished in his 26-fight professional career.
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Goes Over 3.5 Rounds (-125)
Like with Murphy vs. Ige, picking this prop bet has a lot to do with the incredible durability that Holloway has displayed throughout his career.
I do have some concerns about if the cut back down to featherweight will take any sort of a toll on him, but even with Topuria being such a dangerous puncher this matchup may force “El Matador” to dig deep in the later rounds if he wants to defend his title.
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (+160)
Having been passed over for a light heavyweight title shot already, Ankalaev needs another impressive win here to secure a matchup with Alex Pereira.
The 32-year-old certainly might just grind out a decision against Rakic, but “Rocket” was stopped in his only other outing this year and I expect that Ankalaev will enter the cage looking for a statement-victory.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
